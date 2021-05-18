TikTokers love this sunscreen because it’s only $8 and doesn’t leave a white caste on your skin

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is here and like it or not, sunscreen is the must-have beauty product right now. The one popping off on skin care TikTok right now? Eucerin’s Hydration Body Cream with SPF 30.

It’s rare that something like sunscreen goes viral. However, TikTokers are hyping this one to show that it really doesn’t leave a white caste on your skin. Beauty influencer and aesthetician Tiara Willis of Makeupforwomenofcolor is known for encouraging people on Twitter to use at least two fingers worth of sunscreen. If you can apply that much with no white caste, it’s a win for skin care lovers of color.

TikTok creator @TheSkincareGeek put the Eucerin hydration cream to the test, applying a quarter teaspoon in a video that now has over 600,000 views and more than 100,000 loves.

“Creamy consistency, rubs in nicely, no white cast,” they caption the video. “Go get this at the drugstore.”

Credit: Amazon

The Eucerin Hydration Cream is great for those with dry skin. Dermatologist-recommended, the hydration cream features SPF 30, is fragrance-free and gives your skin 24 hours of hydration. Plus, it goes on like a lotion, but it immediately absorbs so you don’t have a greasy finish — and you might be more likely to reapply it every two hours.

When TikTok and Amazon agree, that’s really saying something. The Eucerin Hydration Cream has over 4,000 reviews on Amazon and is an Amazon Choice product. A customer that left a five-star review explained that the cream doesn’t have a “sunscreen smell.”

“I have dry skin on my legs and I never wear sunscreen on my legs unless it is the spray-on kind (which I’m not a huge fan of),” the shopper wrote. “This now allows me to protect my skin without the sunscreen smell. This is a smooth lotion, it is not greasy or oily, but just right! Will purchase again!”

Another customer explained that “it doesn’t feel like sunscreen at all.”

“I am beyond happy with this purchase,” they said in the review. “I wish I had known about this sooner! It doesn’t feel like sunscreen at all, it just feels like a nice hydrating lotion. Not too heavy or greasy and after just a few minutes it doesn’t feel like I have anything on at all, but my skin remains nice and hydrated.”

Sunscreen may be a challenge for some to get into the habit of using, but this cream feels so good on the skin, you’ll forget it’s also giving you sun protection.

