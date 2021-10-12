Elementary school teacher shares 'unbelievable' trick for opening apples without a knife: 'That's wild'

In The Know by Yahoo

A teacher is going mega-viral after sharing his trick for how to split open an apple with your hands.

The hack, which many users have called “unbelievable,” comes from TikTok user @subienewbie. In his clip, the elementary school teacher shows just how easy it is to “rip open” an apple with your hands.

It’s just the latest food hack to make waves on TikTok. In the past, users have shared tricks for building a spice rack out of marbles, making pancakes with a power drill and getting corn off the cob with a cake pan.

The apple trick, however, doesn’t require any supplies. Instead, it’s all about where you place your hands.

After @subienewbie’s first video using the apple hack went viral in September, the teacher shared a follow-up detailing how it works.

Another reason for @subienewbie’s second video? Dispelling the doubters. Plenty of TikTokers, it seems, didn’t believe that it’s actually possible to split open an apple with your hands.

But, as @subienewbie’s clip shows, he didn’t cut or score any part of the apple in advance. In reality, the trick lies in how you place your palms and thumbs around the apple, and how you transfer the pressure as you open it.

The strategy has actually existed for quite a long time. Online, you can find plenty of tutorials walking you through the trick.

It may be hard to learn at first, but eventually, it does work. That’s evident from the countless TikTokers who fled to @subienewbie’s comments section to share their success.

“I DID IT,” one user wrote.

“I’ve done this since college,” another added. “You can 100% do this and it’s easier with bigger apples.”

Others, meanwhile, just sat back and marveled at @subienewbie’s method.

“That’s wild,” one user commented.

