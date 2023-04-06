TikTokers are getting vulnerable about their self-image with the ‘Blur your insecurities’ trend: ‘my whole existence would be blurred’

TikTok users are highlighting their insecurities with this new trend.

Dubbing this the “blur your insecurities” trend, TikTokers are doing exactly that. While looking into the camera, they pinpoint specific parts of their face they want to blur. As a result, each selected region becomes pixelated.

The videos are set to the Twenty One Pilots track “Stressed Out,” which revolves around feeling doubtful and anxious about one’s self. TikTokers are specifically referencing the line, “My name’s Blurryface, and I care what you think.” Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph says “Blurryface” is a character he created that “represents a certain level of insecurity.”

Content creator Chen (@chenyangyii) used the trend to blur out his acne scars.

“I think you are beautiful <3”

“you’re so handsome,” someone said of Chen. “all of you.”

“everyone has atleast 1 insecurity,” one user wrote. “I have many aswell, I’d be concerned if you was perfect, please try to love the parts that make you, YOU.”

Portland-based creator @sophsbullshxt contributed her rendition of the trend.

“id sell my soul ti get rid of those lines by my mouth,” she writes.

@sophsbullshxt id sell my soul ti get rid of those lines by my mouth ♬ som original – Young 若い

“I have them too , we just smile a lot 🙂 we’re the ones that make ppl laugh”

“NOOOO the smile lines just mean you’re a fun person!!! they look so good on everyone,” someone wrote.

“but your so gorgeous and your smile lines just mean your a smiley person!” another replied.

“I have them too , we just smile a lot 🙂 we’re the ones that make ppl laugh,” one user said.

15-year-old Carla (@prettyluhcarla) relied on the trend to reveal her insecurities about her nose and teeth.

“It’s cause my nose is broken,” Carla explained in a comment. “And it curves to the one side. Also I have a bump on it and it shows on my side profile.”

“you are beautiful and both things are precious”

“for what little it’s worth, i think your nose is really nice and it suits your face,” a TikToker said.

“Your nose is absolutely perfect omg,” another replied.

“you are beautiful and both things are precious,” someone assured.

Social media has long been linked to the development of a negative self-image. The popularity of “pretty filters” on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok only exacerbates this issue.

“People end up creating unrealistic ideals for themselves based on what they see and feel distressed when they aren’t able to meet those ideas or self-expectations,” Neha Chaudhary, MD and child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, told Insider.

“Photoshop and filters present people and things in their best light,” Jill M. Emanuele, PhD, senior director of the Mood Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute, adds. “It creates a distorted fantasy world and raises the bar on what people perceive is ‘the best’ way to be.”

TikTokers are resonating with this trend, as many of them in the comments are revealing their own insecurities. One user’s declaration that “my whole existence would be blurred” seems to encompass this unfortunate, relatable feeling of ineptitude among teens when it comes to self-image. While there’s no quick fix to issues related to body image and self-acceptance, it’s helpful to know that these feelings, though alienating, aren’t uncommon.

