TikTokers are drinking chlorophyll for better skin—should you?
From Gorilla Glued hair to erection cream lip plumpers, Tik Tok’s avid Gen Zers are no strangers to trying highly dangerous and completely bizarre things in the name of beauty. But now they might actually be on to something...
Those using the social media platform have started posting about the so-called “life changing” effects of drinking liquid chlorophyll and are reporting significant changes in their skin, as well as improved weight loss, energy levels and a decrease in body odour.
You might remember chlorophyll from GCSE biology class, but if you don’t, Natali Kelly, founder of Chelsea’s Natali Kelly Wellness and Aesthetic clinic, explains: “Chlorophyll is a green compound found in plants which absorbs sunlight and helps convert it to energy through photosynthesis. It exists in most green vegetables, too.”
Evidently it’s a great mechanism for the plant world, but can it do anything for us mortals? In terms of skincare, apparently so, says Nature’s Way Clinical Nutritionist Suzie Sawyer: “Chlorophyll is often referred to as ‘the blood of life’ as it’s naturally rich in vitamins and minerals which help feed and nourish the skin from within. It is also an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin from free-radical induced oxidative cell damage. Plus, it has an alkalising effect on the body which helps the body deal with inflammation which can often manifest itself in skin issues such as eczema and varied allergic reactions.”
Kelly also adds that “chlorophyll has the natural ability to absorb light, so it can help to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Although it shouldn’t be relied on to provide as much protection as an SPF.”
In terms of ingesting the pigment for weight loss, Sawyer isn’t entirely convinced. “There are reports of weight loss benefits, although research is limited and how it works isn’t fully understood.” Nevertheless, it can’t hurt, she says. “If the body is well nourished from ingredients such as chlorophyll, then blood sugar levels are better balanced and you will have less cravings and more energy, so generally you’ll consume less food. It is also reported that it may have thermogenic properties, which can help the body burn fat more efficiently, too.”
And will it cure a bad case of BO? “Real evidence is limited”, says Sawyer, “but chlorophyll appears to improve issues with body odour and bad breath. This effect may be because chlorophyll is able to bind to the bacteria causing issues and excrete them from the body.”
So, it’s not the definitive cure-all we’ve all been looking for, though it seems a few drops of super greens, such as the Kiki Health Liquid Chlorophyll, £ 14.95, or Nature’s Sunshine Liquid Chlorophyll, £15.25, is certainly worth a try for a clearer complexion. But be warned, says Kelly, “there can be minor effects to ingesting a large amount of chlorophyll, such as nausea and vomiting”, so moderation is key.