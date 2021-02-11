Woman stuns TikTok with hack for getting 'luxurious' apartment decorations: 'Didn't know this was a thing'
Living a life of luxury isn’t exactly obtainable to your average Gen Zer-on-a-budget. But this hack lets you get some designer apartment decor for less.
The trick? Buy the absolute cheapest item on a designer website, get the luxe gift packaging for free, and then keep that packaging to decorate your space.
Simply put, it’s genius.
The hack, popularized on TikTok, helps you live like a celebrity or a super fancy influencer — or at least mimic their closets and beauty rooms. Many closets of the rich and famous include designer boxes as decor, with some smartly using these gift boxes to line the top closet shelves that are always unreachable anyway. But other wealthy fans of designer duds use these high-quality shopping boxes for storage, shelf filler in living rooms and bedrooms and more.
“Didn’t know this was a thing,” one TikToker wrote of the hack.
If you want to get your own taste of the sweet life, here are some top luxury brands (and their cheapest products) to try the hack on.
A tiny luxury treat and some sleek gift packaging that doubles as home decor? It’s irresistible.
Shop: Chanel Papier Matifiant de Chanel Blotting Papers, $35
Credit: Chanel
Credit: Chanel
Shop: Gucci Annabel Rose Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish, $28
Credit: Gucci
Credit: Gucci
Shop: Dior Brush Cleanser, $21
Credit: Dior
Credit: Dior
Shop: Balenciaga All-Over Logo Socks, $95
Credit: Balenciaga
Credit: Balenciaga
Shop: Burberry Nail Polish, $23
Credit: Burberry
Credit: Burberry
Shop: Louis Vuitton Notebook, $63
Credit: Louis Vuitton
Credit: Louis Vuitton
Shop: Prada Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $75
Credit: Prada
Credit: Prada
Shop: Hermès Calèche Perfumed Soap, $24
Credit: Hermes
Credit: Hermes
Shop: Saint Laurent Matchbox, $14
Credit: YSL
Credit: YSL
Shop: Tom Ford Hydrating Lip Balm, $30
Credit: Tom Ford
Credit: Tom Ford
Shop: Tiffany & Co. Champagne Flute, $30
Credit: Tiffany & Co.
Credit: Tiffany & Co.
