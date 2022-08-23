TikToker who lives at the real 'Conjuring' house films a day in her life: 'No thank you'

In The Know by Yahoo

Would you dare live in the Conjuring house?

This woman’s family used to own the real house that inspired The Conjuring movies. Now she sleeps there every month for a week for work.

TikToker Madison Heinzen, whose father is a paranormal investigator, works at the infamous home. She resides there one week every month to help maintain the property, run tours and host events for patrons. The Rhode Island home became the subject of public intrigue back in the ’70s, when the Perron family claimed to experience paranormal events. The mysterious occurrences later inspired the 2013 film The Conjuring.

Heinzen’s family bought the home in June 2019 and resold it earlier this year for $1.5 million.

“In the three years I’ve been involved there, I’ve had some very crazy paranormal experiences,” Heinzen told Newsweek. “Some things I’ve experienced in the house are disembodied voices, shadow figures, doors opening and closing on their own, objects moving, and much more.”

Heinzen’s “day in my life” videos seems ordinary, but it’s hard to ignore the unsettling nature of the home. Each day she wakes up, checks the security cameras and greets the house with, “Good morning, house.”

Filled with antiques, the shabby-chic house also has spooky nods to its haunted past like a Ouija board and an Annabelle doll lookalike. Heinzen vacuums and mops the floors of the three-bedroom home, and handles stock and inventory.

“I suddenly know what my dream job is,” a TikToker replied.

“Imagine watching the film in the house I would rather die,” a person added.

“The way Annabelle is just casually chilling pls no,” a user wrote.

“I’m sorry you SLEEP there. No thank you,” another commented.

“Not me thinking this is just a normal day in the life. IM SORRY WHAT,” a person joked.

