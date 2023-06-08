TikToker uses engineering skills to create video filter to solve hair style problem

A Missouri-based engineer took matters into her own hands when she couldn’t execute the perfect middle part when styling hair.

“I merged my interests of engineering, design, art and hair to create a Middle Part Filter and it took off!,” Konnie Wells said in a post on LinkedIn.

Wells, known as @Krysanthum on the social media app TikTok, posted a video May 22 showing her viewers the process of creating a filter to help achieve your desired middle part.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wells, a mechanical engineer based in Kansas City, according to her LinkedIn profile, used her brother to model the newly designed filter.

“I made a filter and I was like ‘let me try this out on my brother’ and it worked but there were some problems with it,” Wells said in the video.

The initial filter was “bouncing around everywhere” when her brother’s head would move, so Wells took to her iPad to work out the kinks.

Wells decided to create a pink line down the middle part that turns green if the user’s head turns too much to one side.

“You just want to see pink, then I created some graphics to figure out how to use this filter,” she said.

Since Wells created the filter, it’s been used by hundreds to either style their hair or as a “middle part checker.”

@beasteater Ur tellin me my split dye is UNEVEN Goofy Ahh Beat - Obma

One user with over 20 million followers used the filter to check her part, captioning the May 27 video, “Ur telling me my split dye is UNEVEN.”

Another TikTok user posted a May 30 video that has garnered more than 6 million views as of June 8, saying “this filter is saving me,” while showing the quick hack Wells created.

But Wells isn’t quite done creating filters that help TikTokers save time and avoid frustration.

On May 26, Wells took to TikTok to share a new filter that’s in the works – one to help part braids.

“Use at your own discretion, if it works good, Amen. If it don’t, I don’t know what to tell you, this is beta testing,” she said in the video.

Wells goes on to say although she doesn’t have the funds to patent the idea, she will begin researching it and “do her best to make an app.”

TikToker freeze-dried her beloved cat after it died — and people didn’t expect to cry

57-year-old TikToker ate just McDonald’s for 100 days — and lost 58 pounds. Here’s how

Nervous for a job interview? ChatGPT can help you prepare for it, TikToker says