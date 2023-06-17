TikToker swears this $7 hand soap on Amazon smells just like Le Labo

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re a sucker for luxurious smells (and really, who isn’t?), there’s a TikTok video you need to see. User @carlyrivlin recently posted a video revealing the rich-smelling $7 product that she swears by. The hand soap in question? Method’s Aluminum Gel Hand Soap in the Vetiver + Amber scent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, which has more than 7,000 likes and over 400 shares, user @carlyrivlin says this affordable soap is a spot-on dupe for Le Labo. If you're unfamiliar with the luxe beauty brand, it's beloved for its extra fancy and gorgeous-smelling products. But they have price tags to match. For example, an 8.5-ounce Le Labo hand soap is a whopping $26. Now do you see why this TikTok-approved dupe is taking off?

Given the popularity of Method’s Aluminum Gel Hand Soap in Vetiver + Amber on TikTok, it shouldn’t be surprising that the soap is also a hit with shoppers. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and Target and more than 4,900 reviews on Amazon, most of which are enthusiastically positive.

One Target customer wrote, “This is the best-smelling hand soap, and it looks great on the counter. I rarely buy the same soap twice because I love trying a new one every time, but this one changes that.”

Another Target shopper commented, “It smells like an expensive musk and like a lot of Boy Smells or Le Labo style scents that are popular these days. The smell lingers but isn’t too overpowering or ‘manly.’ Certainly unisex. I’ll buy again.”

Hand-washing is more important than ever these days, so why not make the job more luxurious with a beautifully scented soap? You should definitely stock up because there’s a good chance this popular hand soap will sell out now that it’s going viral on TikTok.

If you liked this story, check out this top-rated top coat that extends the life of your manicure.

More from In The Know:

Why one TikTok-famous dry cleaner says you should stop using dryer sheets (and what you should use instead!)

This affordable cream that's on sale on Amazon can soothe a psoriasis flare-up in just a few hours: 'Amazing results!'

TikTok users rave about this $20 skin care product you can buy at Target: 'It basically gives you baby-smooth skin 2 minutes after application'

If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it's less than $40

The post TikToker swears this $7 hand soap at Target smells just like Le Labo appeared first on In The Know.