TikToker shares simple hack for hammering nails: ‘My thumb is so mad right now’

Hammering nail hack (Photo credit: sidneyraz/TikTok)

TikToker Sidney (@sidneyraz) shared the most brilliantly simple hack for hammering nails, especially in hard-to-reach places.

If you’ve ever struggled to hammer a nail evenly, or banged a thumb while trying to steady a nail, this hack is for you! Sidney is a TikToker who shares a wide variety of life hacks and tips, including a recent hack for hammering nails that is mind-blowingly simple. The hack involves using the back of the hammer — instead of your fingers — to steady the nail while beginning to hammer into a surface.

“Here’s something I didn’t know until I was in my 30s,” Sidney says as he walks toward his living room. “The back of the hammer can hold the nail for the first swing.”

Sidney is known for his helpful hacks that he apparently learned after he said goodbye to his twenties, including tips on vacuum-sealing plastic baggies and the “actual” way to light candles.

In this video, Sidney picks up a hammer and nail and holds them up to the camera. Then he demonstrates exactly how his hammer hack works.

“Nail head, back of hammer, wedge,” he says, placing the nail through the claw at the back of the hammer so that the point of the nail sticks out slightly. When Sidney releases the nail, it stays in place, firmly wedged between the hammer prongs.

Then the TikToker turns and faces a wooden wall. He turns the hammer so that the nail point is facing the wall, then hits the hammer against the wall. When he removes the hammer, the nail is firmly wedged into the wall and ready to be nailed in deeper.

Sidney sighs as the video ends, as though frustrated with himself that it took him so long to learn this genius hack. “A lifetime of pain in my thumbs [before I] realized,” he writes in a caption.

TikTok users appreciated the nail hack

Viewers applauded the genius nail hack.

“My life will never be the same now,” commented one TikToker.

“My thumb is so mad right now,” another viewer joked.

“I learn more on TikTok than I do in school,” wrote another viewer.

Sometimes, the most useful life hacks are also the simplest!

