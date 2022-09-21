TikToker recreates iconic 'Harry Potter' scene at home: 'I have to do this'

In The Know by Yahoo

A TikToker recreated a whimsical scene from Harry Potter and made perfect autumn decorations.

Crafter @sareishh was inspired by a scene when live jack-o-lanterns floated through the air in the Hogwarts cafeteria. While shopping at Target, she visualized a simple DIY hack to reimagine the scene.

The TikToker spotted electronic pumpkin lanterns that lit up. She purchased about 10 lanterns, then drilled holes into them and “used fishing wire to hang them from the ceiling.”

She hung the lanterns over the dining table. During the daytime, the display looked like seasonal pumpkin decor. But with the lights off, the glow of their lantern smiles gave the room an orange ambiance with some interesting spooky shadows. The vibe was definitely more Halloween.

The pumpkin lanterns cost $70, but @sareishh explained in the comments that she had a coupon for $30 off. She also added that she used Command hooks to hang them easily.

TikTokers loved the idea and were eager to try it for themselves.

“OMG I think these are even better than floating candles,” one person said.

“Wow, I have to do this. You have inspired a generation,” another said.

“*Sprints to target* Thank you for this,” someone added.

