TikToker Says She Was 'Not Missing' After Her Family Filed Report and Mom Claimed Someone Took Over Her Phone

Missing Ohio TikToker

Georjlyn/TikTok Georjlyn Hayes

An Ohio woman has been found safe after she was reported missing by her family when they became suspicious of the activity on her TikTok page.

Georjlyn Hayes, 20, was located Saturday morning by Columbus police, Lena Wilson — founder of Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless search-and-rescue team — told NBC affiliate WCMH-TV.

Golden Hearts announced Georjlyn had been "found" and was "safe" in a Facebook post that did not specify when or where the missing woman was found.

"We don't see enough of 'found alive' and her being found as so, is a great moment of relief," Wilson told the outlet.

"Most cases of missing persons end up going into cold cases," she added.

Georjlyn, who has 11,000 followers on TikTok, shared multiple updates on her account after she was deemed safe, and asked people to stop contacting her about being reported missing.

"Leave me tf alone," she wrote atop a video posted Saturday, adding that she was "not missing" and did not plan to respond to messages about the situation.

In a second video, the woman said she is "okay" and had spoken with police.

Neither Golden Hearts nor the Columbus Division of Police immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before she was reported missing, Georjlyn was last seen in Coshocton, Ohio, according to the Golden Hearts' Facebook post. A missing persons report was filed with the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office on July 12, according to WCMH-TV.

Georjlyn's mother, Brenda Hayes, told the outlet that she believed her daughter had traveled to Columbus and Cincinnati, but later saw a TikTok on her daughter's page about Georjlyn getting stranded in Kentucky. (It appears that the TikTok has since been deleted.)

Brenda said she then sent her daughter money via CashApp in hopes of assisting her, but claimed it was withdrawn in a different time zone.

"People have reached out through her social media and they get blocked," she told the news station before Georjlyn was found.

In the first TikTok she posted Saturday, Georjlyn claimed she was the one who withdrew the money.

Brenda also claimed that her daughter's voicemail box had been changed to someone named Cory, per the WCMH-TV report. The mom said she attempted to ask her daughter identifying questions, which she said the respondent continually answered wrong, the outlet reported.

Wilson said "tips began flowing in the night before" Georjlyn was confirmed to be safe by law enforcement, WCMH-TV reported.

Wilson has a personal connection to Georjlyn, according to WCMH-TV. Four years ago, the TikToker joined Wilson in the search for Sammy Walters, a 15-year-old boy who went missing in 2018 and was found dead in a local pond.

"We are elated her missing persons case had great public reaction, and could result in her family having peace of mind," Wilson told the outlet.