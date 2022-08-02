TikToker reveals 'surprising' spot where flight attendants sleep: 'Looks better than sleeping upright'

In The Know by Yahoo

A flight attendant showed what their hidden bedrooms look like on a Boeing 787.

How to avoid panic buying in an ultra-competitive housing market

Most Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a set of secret stairs hidden behind a passcode-protected door. According to Insider, the staircase leads to a room, usually above the cockpit or first-class area, that is windowless and cramped. That’s where flight attendants sleep or sneak away for a break on long flights.

Symone reflects on the epic year she's had since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race":

TikToker @quintenmosh posted a tour of the resting area on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“No windows to be seen up here. Just the flight attendants and their dark little pods,” the video text read.

The cabin was admittedly a little bit spooky. It was a dimly lit space lined with small cots positioned right next to each other. Each gray cot was separated by a black curtain, but there wasn’t much elbow room at all.

TikTokers shared their thoughts on the mysterious space.

“Ngl looks kinda cozy,” a user wrote.

“My favorite part of a long haul flight is getting to crawl in my bunk and knock out for two+ hours. It’s surprisingly cozy up there,” someone added.

“Looks better than sleeping upright tho lol,” a person said.

“It’s actually really cozy and comfy!!” another commented.

“I don’t think the flight attendants rlly care about the windows after working 10+ hours with jet lag,” a TikToker replied.

See this bedroom turn into a vibrant oasis after an incredible one-day renovation:

The post TikToker reveals ‘surprising’ spot where flight attendants sleep appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The 5 best machine-washable doormats that blend fashion and function — Ruggable, Amazon and more

Therabody is having a rare sale on its Theragun massage devices, recovery boots and more

Nordstrom is now selling ICEE machines for some reason

6 personal-size blenders perfect for dorm rooms and first apartments