TikToker Mizzy arrested for allegedly breaching court order

TikTok prankster Mizzy has been arrested for allegedly breaching a court order just days after he was released.

The 18-year-old, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro of Manor Road, Hackney, appeared to be filmed as he was detained by a plain clothes Met Police officer.

In a statement the Met said: “On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

On Wednesday the 18-year-old appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted to one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He was issued a two-year criminal behaviour order which stated that O’Garro must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

He was also ordered to pay £200 fine, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

O’Garro appeared in court after he posted a clip of him invading a family’s home.

He says in the clip: “Walking into random houses, let’s go” and walking towards a family home.”

Thames magistrates court heard the mother of the family in the video believe they were put “at risk” in the May 15 stunt, and O’Garro has apologised for his actions.

Other TikTok clips also showed him stealing a woman’s dog, ripping up library books and jumping into strangers’ cars.