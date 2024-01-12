TikToker Loses 4lbs After Eating Only Costco Hot Dogs For A Week Straight

@siryacht / Instagram

We all know that a hot dog isn't the healthiest meal, but that doesn't necessarily stop us when we want a glizzy with extra mustard—even if it reportedly shaves 36 minutes off of our life span, per CNN.

But you know one guy who's really unbothered by that science? Cleveland-based TikToker Joey Kinsley, who spent an entire week eating "nothing but the Costco hot dog meal." In the now-viral video, which has garnered 2 million views and nearly 200,000 likes, Kinsley housed 29 of the $1.50 hot dogs over a seven-day timespan.

"I ate nothing but the Costco hot dog meal for a week straight to see if $1.50 for a glizzy and drink for seven days," @siryacht said in the video. "So was it worth it? Are you kidding me? I balled on a budget, lost weight, and had the culinary experience of a lifetime. Abso-fucking-lutely."

Fans, meanwhile, flooded the comments with adoration. "How does it feel…. To live my dreams?" one user wrote, while another added, "I was literally thinking of doing this yesterday because I’m broke millennial and live near a Costco. I’m sold. Thank you for your service, sir."

While Kinsey admits he's going to miss "consuming glizzies" everyday, "spending only $1.50 on a meal" was the real highlight, he tells PEOPLE. "That's something that's completely unheard of in 2024."

During the experiment, he spent just $43.50 on food for the entire seven-day experiment, which compared to the weekly food budget of an average millennial ($164.82) is a steal.

"Whoever prepared the glizzies, I can’t thank you enough for making me a happy camper," he added, while giving a special shoutout to Pepto Bismol and Tums for "saving" him as well.

While there are obvious health concerns around consuming hot dogs (remember the 36 minutes off your lifespan fact?) let alone that many in a single week, Kinsey actually lost weight. Yes, really, 4.2 lbs to be exact. "I also might have started a new diet trend. Or I have a giant tapeworm," he joked in the TikTok.

However, he did stress to the outlet that he's "not a nutritionist and doesn’t recommend anyone doing this. I also walked 10-15 miles a day, drank a gallon of water a day and took daily vitamins that may or may not have been the Flintstone dinosaur ones."

While his week of hot dogs is impressive and all, he's got nothing on Joey Chestnut. Or the guy who ate nothing but pizza for 25 years for that matter.

