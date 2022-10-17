TikToker gets Weezer’s attention with Utah billboard. Here’s how the band responded

In June, a popular TikToker bought a billboard in Utah to show his love for the rock band Weezer. Months later, another billboard popped up with a response.

Weezer, an American band formed in the 1990s out of Los Angeles, is known for its songs such as “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly.” The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and won one, according to IMDB.

Cory Winn, a TikToker with 2.1 million followers, teamed with his business partners at his co-founded clothing company, Lucca International, to show support for the rock band, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

@luccainternational Bought this billboard today. I’d say it was an excellent use of company money. classical kumalala - Tik Toker

On June 3, the Lucca International TikTok account posted a video of Winn in front of his billboard that said WEEZER with the caption, “Bought this billboard today. I’d say it was an excellent use of company money.”

Winn thought the billboard was funny and something the band members would do if they were in his position, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

He wasn’t wrong.

About four months later, another billboard emerged in Utah saying, “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. — Weezer.”

@luccainternational WHAT IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW original sound - LUCCA

“But today this one pops up down the road. I’m not … I’m not kidding,” Winn said on TikTok.

At the time, Winn wasn’t sure who bought the billboard.

Sure enough, Weezer did buy the billboard and confirmed it on TikTok by posting a video from its account with the caption, “We’re sending out a signal. Waiting on a call back from you @LUCCA.”

Winn made sure to let his followers and Weezer know that he will be responding soon.

“Weezer we will be responding … ASAP you might say. I love you,” Winn said in the TikTok.