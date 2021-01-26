TikToker’s brutally honest review of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear goes viral: ‘I look like the Pillsbury Doughboy’

SKIMS TikTok

A TikToker’s hilariously honest review of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS has gone viral, with many users relating to her struggle.

Adria Barich, from Reno, Nevada, shared a TikTok of herself trying on a pair of high-waisted SKIMS shaping underwear, which are meant to “enhance your curves,” according to the brand’s website.

Barich, however, didn’t seem too thrilled with Kim Kardashian or her new shapewear.

In a hilarious video meant for “Kim Kardashian and Kim Kardashian only,” Barich joked about the fit of her new garment, saying “I look like the Pillsbury Doughboy.”

“I thought SKIMS were supposed to make me look ‘curvalicious,'” she deadpanned. “Not like Winnie the Pooh wearing too-small underwear.”

Barich’s TikTok has since been viewed 6.7 million times and has racked up more than 12,200 comments from utterly amused users.

“The shape is apparently supposed to be a busted can of biscuits,” one user joked.

“It says it’s shapewear…it gave you a shape, it just wasn’t specific LOL!” added another.

“Canceling my order,” said a third.

A few users defended the reality TV star and her brand, noting that Barich had likely just ordered her Skims a size too small.

“Im not a fan of Kim but you VERY obviously bought the wrong size and need to size up,” said one viewer.

“Girllll… it’s the wrong size, mine fits perfectly cause I got the right size,” wrote another.

