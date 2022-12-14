TikToker among three killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Florida, family says

A TikTok influencer was one of three people killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver in Florida, her family told media outlets.

“It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief,” the TikToker’s dad, James Dulin, told FOX35. His daughter Alexandra Dulin went by “Ali Spice” on social media, he told the news outlet.

Dulin was a passenger in an Infiniti Q50 driving east on State Road 44 around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 11 when a Toyota Tacoma driving the wrong way hit their car head-on, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The other passengers killed in the wrong-way crash were identified as Kyle Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Clearwater, a sister of one of the people killed told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by media outlets as Dulin’s boyfriend, Devin Perkins, 22, was seriously injured.

After the crash, the wrong-way driver fled the scene on foot and police have not announced an arrest. Police confirmed that three passengers were killed inside the Infiniti.

Troopers did not release the names of who was killed, but Dulin’s family and friends spoke out after the accident.

“I just want to see justice,” Dulin’s father told FOX35.

Wrong-way driver crawls from truck and runs away after crash kills 3, Florida cops say

The TikTok influencer, who also worked at Hooters, had over 900,000 followers on TikTok, according to the Daytona News-Journal.

Dulin was planning on visiting her family for Christmas, her father told FOX35. He said the outpouring of support after her death was enormous.

Dulin’s TikTok account has been taken down, but her Instagram and Youtube are still public, including a vlog of her birthday getaway that took place just weeks before she was killed. The comment section has turned into a mourning space for her followers.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear of your passing,” one viewer said. “You were filled with life, and it made the world magnetized to you.”

“This is truly heartbreaking. I’m so sorry,” another viewer said. “I’m 52 but you touched me with your amazing energy and spirit! This world is so unfair sometimes. Rest in peace sweet angel.”

The investigation into the wrong-way crash is still active. Meanwhile, Dulin’s family is urging the public to avoid spreading narratives without further information about who was responsible for the crash.

“Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime... we have full confidence the person responsible will be caught,” Dulin’s family wrote on her Instagram after her death. “Let’s only post what we know to be true. At this time we don’t know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time. If you have information you believe is valuable, then give it to the Florida Police.”

