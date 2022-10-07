TikToker accidentally tears off eyelashes attempting beauty trick: 'This is my sign to stop curling my lashes'

In The Know by Yahoo

Some say beauty is pain. This influencer proved the saying true when she lost her eyelashes in a freak accident with a curler.

TikToker @merrickhb went viral with over 17 million views after revealing her curler had left one of her eyes bare. While many people speculated about what caused the incident, she wasn’t paying attention.

Watch this living room that hasn't been updated since the '60s get a modern redesign:

“Im crying oh my god,” the video text read.

The short clip showed a row of her right eyelashes stuck in a curler. Meanwhile, her top eyelid looked plucked bald.

People in the comments asked if it was real, and she responded, “It’s real boys and girls.”

“That’s why you don’t use those with mascara and clean them REGULARLY,” a person wrote.

“I had this happen wit only a few lashes BUT DAMN DID I CRY,” a user said.

“This is my sign to stop curling my lashes with mascara. I’m not risking my baby’s,” a TikToker commented.

“This happened to me whilst running late and curling my eyelashes. Tripped over my shoe and balded my eye!” another added.

Despite many assuming that she lost her lashes because she used mascara before curling, that wasn’t the case.

She clarified that she just wasn’t paying attention while curling one eye. So when she absent-mindedly moved her hand, she tore off her lashes.

“Waxed basically my entire eyelash colony off my eyelid,” she lamented. “Besides three or four.”

With just $1,000 and one day, this Harlem bedroom gets a brand new look:

The post TikToker accidentally tears off eyelashes attempting beauty trick appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

The 15 best Columbus Day laptop sales to shop this weekend — Dell, Lenovo, HP and more

This super soft sheet set with over 12,500 ratings is on sale for $18 (!) at Wayfair

This $20 pair of tear-resistant tights is my fall fashion secret weapon