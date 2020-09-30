23-year-old TikToker helps the lovelorn get answers from their exes: 'Why did we break up?'

“Why did we break up?”

It’s a question that looms on the minds of many at the end of a relationship, but Pearl Davis has used it to launch herself into full-time TikTok stardom.

Davis, who goes by @justpearlythings, created an account on the social platform in May, and has already amassed close to 100,000 followers. Her expeditious success stems mostly from the Breakup Quiz series the 23-year-old created earlier this month.

Inspired by another user’s quiz about ghosting (that is, cutting off communication without any form of explanation), Davis created her own. Based on feedback from her fans, she included plenty of personal questions like “How long did we date?”; “What is your favorite memory?”; “How long did you want to break up before we did?”; “Would you ever want to date again?” and “Did you cheat on me?”

To date, Davis says that more than 9,000 people have utilized her quiz to get answers from their exes. Davis, who gets the responses and then shares results in a short video, has created about 20 posts so far, with her favorite being “one that was not funny like my typical content, but ... a quiz about an ex who passed away. It was very sad, but ... moving.”

Because of the volume of participants, she hasn’t been able to read them all and admits some are a bit TMI (too much information). “I try to post appropriate ones. I know there are kids on this app, so the bigger I get, the more I try to keep it PG,” she adds. In fact, the TikToker says she’s received a number of responses with more graphically-described sex acts as well as some that seem more disrespectful, which she is opting not to post for this reason.

Davis herself has yet to send the quiz to anyone in her past, though.

“I actually have not had a boyfriend that was serious enough for me to send it to, hence why I had my followers take it. The only long term relationship I can think of is a guy I ‘talked to’ for a couple of years in college. I do not think he would take it,” she says, adding that if he sent it to her, she would likely respond.

She did, however, send a ghosting quiz to a few former paramours, asking about her conversation skills and specific reasons as to why communication was unceremoniously cut off.

For now, Davis has plenty of fodder for her account, with plans to keep creating and posting more quizzes, among other things. “People have requested all types of quizzes that I am in the process of making. A couples examples are ex-roommates, co-workers, a cheaters quiz and mistress quiz. My followers have given me a ton of ideas that I plan on creating for them,” she says.

The Milwaukee-based TikToker has even more plans, having recently quit her sales job to pursue media. Davis plans to continue growing her account, as well as launching a website, and YouTube channel, all under JustPearlyThings. Additionally, she plans to study digital media management in Bournemouth, England early next year.

She also wants to eventually get on board with some sponsored content and selling products, hoping to collaborate with brands she’s already a fan of (like Chipotle).

“I have not figured out the details yet, but the goal is definitely to make it a business,” says Davis.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.