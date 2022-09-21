TikTok’s ‘virginity testing’ obsession proves we’re still fixated on the myths of female sexuality

Eloise Hendy
·9 min read
Britney Spears – whose virginity was endlessly speculated about as she rose in fame – pictured in concert in 1999 (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)
Britney Spears – whose virginity was endlessly speculated about as she rose in fame – pictured in concert in 1999 (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

It’s not every day that a second-year art school project makes headlines. But in October 2013, the press got wind of one Central Saint Martins student’s plan for a new performance piece, titled Art School Stole My Virginity. Clayton Pettet’s project would, he claimed, culminate in a live event where he would have sex with a male partner for the first time, in front of an audience. When the performance eventually rolled around the next April, however, some were left disappointed. The 120 or so people who’d bought tickets for the London event witnessed not a live “deflowering”, but Pettet scrubbing words like “NSFW” and “TEEN W****” off his body, while a topless teenager cut off chunks of his hair. Attendees were then led downstairs to a private booth, where each person was invited to slide a banana into Pettet’s mouth a number of times.

Many were quick to dub the whole thing a gimmick, no more than an elaborate art stunt, with a number of critics suggesting that Pettet manipulated the media circus for 15 minutes of rabid tabloid fame. Yet others discerned a deeper significance behind the final performance. For if it’s virginity that’s on the table, what could be better than an event that never really existed? If Clayton Pettet’s project was “just a hype”, couldn’t the same be said for the concept of virginity itself?

Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist and therapist, calls the concept of virginity “a cultural and social construct, and often one that’s been used to try and justify abstinence, breeding or financial worth.” Indeed, Pettet described the impetus for his project in just such terms, defining virginity as “a performance that has been used to value women; a heteronormative term constantly used to work out someone’s worth.” Almost a decade on, the questions Art School Stole My Virginity posed are still, for want of a better word, penetrating. As Pettet put it: “Is virginity even real? Or is it just an ignorant word that was used to dictate the value of a woman’s worth pre-marriage?”

The concept of virginity, its validity and its value, remains controversial. In the last few weeks, social media users have reported a surge of “virginity testing” videos going viral on TikTok. Virginity testing is reportedly commonplace in more than 20 countries, through which women are deemed worthy of marriage or employment. Much of this recent video trend centres on ceremonies performed by Roma communities in western Europe, in which a young woman’s virginity is “verified” by an older, professional woman, or a juntaora.

This particular “virginity test” is based on the belief that inside the body of a virgin woman there is an uva (grape) – a pale kernel which contains her honra, thought to be a yellow fluid which is spilt and “lost” when a woman is penetrated during sexual intercourse with a man, or when she is “deflowered” by a juntaora. As many of the TikToks show, the “deflowering” involves pushing a forefinger wrapped in a handkerchief into the young bride’s genitals, to “burst” the “grape”, or, in more common parlance, “pop the cherry”. A series of stains, or “roses” are then displayed to a watching crowd. The value of her worth, pre-marriage, is publicly and humiliatingly assessed.

Thinking back to Art School Stole My Virginity, it is somewhat ironic that performances of virginity are, in many places around the world, more socially acceptable than performances of its supposed “loss”. Despite the latter involving consensual acts between adults, one display is imagined as proof of value; the other of debasement. Yet, “virginity tests” – whether involving a woman’s honra, or, as is the case with “two-finger tests”, her hymen – can only truthfully be described as gimmicks and elaborate stunts, as they are based in a dense web of false science and fears of female sexuality.

The essential idea that virginity is verifiable, and the body will yield its secrets to investigation, is rooted in error and falsehood. In 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO), UN Human Rights, and UN Women called on governments to ban virginity testing globally and deemed the practice “medically unnecessary”. Instead it is designed to reify the importance of female “purity”, breed a culture of shame around female desire and embodiment, and lay down the law that sex is a gift for men.

Saarrah Ray is a DPhil in law student at the University of Oxford. Her research focuses on violence against women, with a particular interest in the legal regulation of female genital practices and the intersections of body image, race, gender and culture. “To put it bluntly,” she says, “‘virginity’ is a myth. It is nothing more than an idea attached to a useless, malleable, fleshy membrane that may or may not exist inside the vagina.”

Yet Ray makes it clear that exposing virginity as a myth does not lessen its real-world force. “The virginity myth should not be undermined,” Ray urges, “because the power of the belief in perpetuating this social construct has been partly responsible for causing serious mental and physical harm to girls and women all over the world.”

In fact, just as “virginity testing” videos were racking up views on TikTok, news broke across a number of Indian media outlets that a 24-year-old woman in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, had allegedly been forced to take a “virginity test” by her in-laws. She was then thrashed and beaten by her husband and his family after she “failed” it. Police later reported to the press that the woman had told her in-laws that, sometime before her marriage, a neighbour had raped her.

The criminalisation of virginity tests and hymenoplasty may be the beginning of having factual discussions about sex, and dismantling double standards

Violence of this nature occurs everywhere. “We now know that girls and women have experienced such harm here,” Ray says, “in British clinics, at the hands of healthcare professionals.” They are “subjected to two particular practices in which the virginity myth explicitly manifests: virginity testing and hymenoplasty”. Last year, an undercover investigation revealed that dozens of private hospitals in the UK were promising to “restore virginity” through hymenoplasty – a surgical procedure that aims to ensure that a woman will bleed the next time she has penetrative sex, so that she can pass the virginity test. Health professionals and campaigners have condemned both practices as a form of violence against women and girls.

Yet, there are signs that, in the UK at least, the law is finally catching up to the harm the virginity myth causes. Earlier this year, the government added an amendment to the Health and Care Bill that made hymenoplasty and virginity tests illegal. Ray describes the move as “monumental for the feminist movement,” as it clearly demonstrates that UK law “proscribes forced actions upon girls and women that reduces their bodies to sexual vessels, and that degrades and subordinates the value or worth of their lives.”

But, if the law is shifting, what about culture? Changing laws may not be enough to end harmful, pseudo-scientific beliefs about virginity, nor social expectations of female sexual “purity”. Ray admits that it’s “unlikely” that the law can solely change people’s views on sex. She hopes, however, that the criminalisation of virginity tests and hymenoplasty in the UK “may be the beginning [of] having factual discussions about sex, specifically sex positivity, and dismantling double standards that effectively conceals violence against women and girls.”

Kalila Bolton and Holly Jackson are the co-founders of “woman’s sexual wellness brand” SheSpot. Both acknowledge the importance of the amendment to the Health and Care Bill, but say they “still feel like there is a lot of work to be done to fully tear down archaic ideas of sex and virginity”. After launching SheSpot in 2021, Jackson says she has often been “surprised by how deeply rooted sexual shame and stigma is among the women who we speak to,” and how this cuts across all ages. “There are still stubborn taboos around self pleasure in particular,” Jackson says. In their research, they “heard several accounts of male partners expressing discomfort with their wives/girlfriends masturbating outside of partnered sex,” something that, to Jackson, “feels like an extension of outdated views around virginity and the idea of gifting sex to men.”

Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Eddie Kaye Thomas plot to lose their virginities in 1999’s ‘American Pie’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)
Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Eddie Kaye Thomas plot to lose their virginities in 1999’s ‘American Pie’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

For Elena Zaharova, CEO and co-founder of sex and relationships app Purpur, the essential issue is a broader lack of consideration or respect for pleasure when it comes to sex education. In her view, it still treats sex as “an act of intimate physical interaction between people, not an attempt at communication or pleasure”. Jackson and Bolton agree, and suggest this “lack of knowledge around healthy sex and pleasure, paired with increased consumption of unchecked online content” is leading to “a perfect storm” for young people. They believe it is this toxic combination that is “perpetuating harmful ideas relating to sex and virginity” and fuelling “the viral nature of the TikTok videos showing virginity testing”. Ness Cooper, founder of The Sex Consultant, also stresses that part of the challenge in changing deeply ingrained cultural ideas about purity and pleasure is working against conservative-minded algorithms. “TikTok algorithms sadly stigmatise and are more likely to remove sex-positive posts,” she notes, “and keep posts that focus on sex negative and stigmatising outlooks such as virginity testing.”

However, there are also reasons to be optimistic. “Sex education within the UK is moving away from abstinence-based education,” Cooper says. Now, “the focus is more on teaching about consensual sex and normalising healthy sexual behaviour rather than shaming.” A broader, more sex positive curriculum – which centres queer sex and relationships, self pleasure and consent – paired with a change in the law, will, Cooper hopes, go a long way to countering the “perfect storm” of myth and unchecked online content. “I predict things like virginity testing will become less popular over time.”

Ultimately, then, perhaps what is needed is more frantic discussion, public performance, and elaborate stunts from art school students. Except, rather than working from shock, shame and myth, starting and ending with acceptance, comfort, and pleasure.

Latest Stories

  • RCMP try to piece together homicide victim's last days before body found in East Preston

    Halifax RCMP are reaching out to the public for help in a homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S. The Mounties say they responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. AT on Aug. 30 of a "suspicious" van parked behind a strip mall in the community east of Halifax. When they arrived at the scene, RCMP officers found the body of a man inside the vehicle. The victim was identified as Angus Studley, 47, of Middle Sackville, N.S. RCMP are now asking for information about Studley's whereabouts in the days leadi

  • Public Safety minister defends RCMP's refusal to say how Sanderson died in custody

    OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP's decision not to release details surrounding the death of the man accused in a mass stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan. Mendicino says he understands the sense of urgency people feel about knowing how Myles Sanderson died after he was arrested on a rural stretch of highway on Sept. 7. RCMP said he went into "medical distress" and died in custody, but they have not released a cause of death nearly two weeks later. Saskatchewan R

  • Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden

    "LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!" wrote the former president, who was not invited to the queen's funeral.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l