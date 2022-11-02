TikTok’s Viral 'Save or Splurge' Beauty Trend Is the Fairy Financial Advisor We Needed

On the beauty side of TikTok, we've learned several helpful tricks and trends. From learning how to get "model cheekbones" like Bella Hadid to getting the tea on the skin balm Hailey Bieber uses to arrive at "glazed donut skin." However, we never thought we'd get financial advice on this side until now.

Lately, creators on BeautyTok have been sharing their 'save vs. splurge' picks in effort to help their followers save their coins. It initially started as a skincare save by @skincarewithshelbs who posted a viral video of what products are worth the splurge or if you should pass. Since then, the masses have chimed in from all beauty categories from makeup, haircare, fragrance and more. As a beauty aficionado, I'm more inclined to splurge in the name of "self-care," but after going through a few of the save or splurge pages, I may have to rethink my methods.

This trend from TikTok may be the most helpful yet, as product recommendations from the app can be quite overwhelming. To ease the process along for you, we've included a few clips for you to digest.