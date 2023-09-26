This TikTok Viral Chocolate Date Bark Recipe Tastes Just Like a ‘Healthy Snickers’

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthier version of your favorite candy bar.

If you're on Food TikTok, your For You Page is probably overflowing with videos of the viral chocolate date bark, AKA the "healthy Snickers bar." If you haven't heard of it, you're in for a treat. (No pun intended.)

In a viral TikTok with over 3.4 million views, Gina Burgess (@georginaburgess_) walked through the process of making date bark. "It's sweet, caramelly, chewy, crunchy, and basically everything you could want in a no-bake sweet treat," she said in the clip.

It's made with just six ingredients, so this dessert is easy to assemble. Plus, it's perfect for making in large batches to eat throughout the week. Keep scrolling down for the recipe and health benefits of this delicious indulgence.



Why Is This Recipe Considered "Healthy Snickers"?

You may be skeptical about the words "healthy" and "Snickers" in the same sentence, but we assure you that date bark may be better for you than you think (in moderation).

The star of this bark is indisputably the medjool dates, which gives it a caramel-like flavor. Medjool dates are full of fiber, magnesium, and copper, aiding in nerve function, regulating blood sugar levels, and blood pressure. Peanut butter and peanuts lay atop the dates, which are not only high in protein, but also great for heart health. And of course, we couldn't talk about health benefits without talking about dark chocolate. Anti-inflammatory and a happiness-booster, dark chocolate can help regulate insulin levels. Just be sure that the chocolate contains at least 70 percent cacao.

Ingredients

Pitted Medjool dates

Peanut butter

Chopped peanuts

Dark chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt

Coconut oil

Parchment paper (optional)

Baking tray (optional)

How to Make Chocolate Date Bark

Follow these easy steps to make "healthy snickers" according to Burgess.

Step 1

Cover your baking tray with parchment paper. (Doing so will ensure a hassle-free clean up!)



Step 2

Using your fingers, press dates open-side-up onto the baking tray. Line them up into four rows of five so they lay flat, touching each other. The result should look like a big rectangle.

Step 3

Spread peanut butter evenly over the date layer. Add chopped peanuts on top of the peanut butter.

Step 4

Add 1 cup of dark chocolate chips in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Microwave in increments of 30 seconds until chocolate is melted, stirring occasionally. Pour melted chocolate over peanut butter and peanuts, making sure the chocolate coats everything in a flat, even layer.

Step 5

Sprinkle a handful of flaky salt on the chocolate while it's still melted. Then, transfer the bark into the refrigerator until the chocolate solidifies.

Read the original article on Real Simple.