TikTok Users and Kourtney Kardashian Agree: Platform Boots Are the Shoes of the Season

A couple months ago, TikTok user @nyctrends captured people wearing platform boots all over the streets of New York City. The video now has 3.8 million views and 1.1 million likes, so it's safe to say that chunky boots are a TikTok-approved trend.

Tons of celebrities have also been spotted out and about this winter wearing platform boots. Punk queen Kourtney Kardashian wore a pair of Prada combat boots in Disneyland last month, while her bestie Addison Rae wore Dr. Martens platform boots in New York City. And just last week, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of heeled platform lace-up boots in Los Angeles.

If you want to try out the style for yourself, we've got you covered with the five best platform boot options on Amazon, all for less than $80:

Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Lug-Sole Combat Boot

If you're into the combat boot trend, but you don't want to spend a ton of money on a pair, the $44 Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Lug-Sole Combat Boots are the ones for you. They come in four shades of faux leather, each with laces up the front to adjust the tightness around your ankles and legs, a side zipper for easy on-and-off, and a lug sole. According to one shopper, they "look amazing on, and are actually very comfortable."

Dream Pairs Platform Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot

Another option from Dream Pairs, the Platform Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot, is made from smooth faux leather with elastic panels on the sides and slip-resistant rubber lug soles. They hit at the mid-calf, so you can either wear them over a pair of tight-fitting pants to show off the entire boot or layer them under a pair of loose bottoms to highlight the platform soles.

"These boots look and feel like a designer [pair]," one reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable and super sleek."

Vivianly Knee-High Platform Chelsea Boot

To really lean into the chunky boots trend, go for the Vivianly Knee-High Platform Chelsea Boots. They're 15.5 inches tall with a 1.38-inch platform, and they come in both black and beige leather. The knee-high boots have a trendy square toe, a zipper all the way up the side, and exposed seams. One shopper said they are "such good quality and so comfortable to walk in."

Circus by Sam Edelman Davina Mid-Calf Boot

For a sportier look, consider the Circus by Sam Edelman Davina Mid-Calf Boots that are going for 39 percent off. They're made from faux leather with ribbed fabric around the ankles, exposed seams, and a 2.25-inch platform lug sole. You can choose from white faux patent leather and black faux matte leather.

"Super light sole and they're surprisingly comfortable," a reviewer wrote, adding, "The knit top is perfect to either tuck under wider jeans or go on top of leggings. I have thin ankles and these don't have that dreaded big gap at the top."

Steve Madden Clarisa Chelsea Boot

If lug soles aren't your thing, we'd recommend the Steve Madden Clarisa Chelsea Boots, which are on sale for 40 percent off. Available in beige and black leather, the pull-on boots have a 1.25-inch straight-across rubber platform with traction on the bottom. They have a rounded toe, exposed seams, elastic on the sides, and a pull tab in the back for easy on-and-off. One shopper said, "I love the simplicity of the design, and they make my legs look longer."