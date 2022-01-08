TikTok Users and Kourtney Kardashian Agree: Platform Boots Are the Shoes of the Season

Eden Lichterman
·3 min read
TikTok Platform Boots
TikTok Platform Boots

Courtesy/InStyle

A couple months ago, TikTok user @nyctrends captured people wearing platform boots all over the streets of New York City. The video now has 3.8 million views and 1.1 million likes, so it's safe to say that chunky boots are a TikTok-approved trend.

Tons of celebrities have also been spotted out and about this winter wearing platform boots. Punk queen Kourtney Kardashian wore a pair of Prada combat boots in Disneyland last month, while her bestie Addison Rae wore Dr. Martens platform boots in New York City. And just last week, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of heeled platform lace-up boots in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Amazon Just Revealed Its Top 10 Most-Searched Fashion Trends From 2021

If you want to try out the style for yourself, we've got you covered with the five best platform boot options on Amazon, all for less than $80:

Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Lug-Sole Combat Boot

If you're into the combat boot trend, but you don't want to spend a ton of money on a pair, the $44 Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Lug-Sole Combat Boots are the ones for you. They come in four shades of faux leather, each with laces up the front to adjust the tightness around your ankles and legs, a side zipper for easy on-and-off, and a lug sole. According to one shopper, they "look amazing on, and are actually very comfortable."

DREAM PAIRS Women&#x002019;s Combat Boots Lace up Mid Calf Boots
DREAM PAIRS Women’s Combat Boots Lace up Mid Calf Boots

Dream Pairs Platform Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot

Another option from Dream Pairs, the Platform Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot, is made from smooth faux leather with elastic panels on the sides and slip-resistant rubber lug soles. They hit at the mid-calf, so you can either wear them over a pair of tight-fitting pants to show off the entire boot or layer them under a pair of loose bottoms to highlight the platform soles.

"These boots look and feel like a designer [pair]," one reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable and super sleek."

TikTok platform boots
TikTok platform boots

Vivianly Knee-High Platform Chelsea Boot

To really lean into the chunky boots trend, go for the Vivianly Knee-High Platform Chelsea Boots. They're 15.5 inches tall with a 1.38-inch platform, and they come in both black and beige leather. The knee-high boots have a trendy square toe, a zipper all the way up the side, and exposed seams. One shopper said they are "such good quality and so comfortable to walk in."

TikTok platform boots
TikTok platform boots

Circus by Sam Edelman Davina Mid-Calf Boot

For a sportier look, consider the Circus by Sam Edelman Davina Mid-Calf Boots that are going for 39 percent off. They're made from faux leather with ribbed fabric around the ankles, exposed seams, and a 2.25-inch platform lug sole. You can choose from white faux patent leather and black faux matte leather.

"Super light sole and they're surprisingly comfortable," a reviewer wrote, adding, "The knit top is perfect to either tuck under wider jeans or go on top of leggings. I have thin ankles and these don't have that dreaded big gap at the top."

TikTok platform boots
TikTok platform boots

Steve Madden Clarisa Chelsea Boot

If lug soles aren't your thing, we'd recommend the Steve Madden Clarisa Chelsea Boots, which are on sale for 40 percent off. Available in beige and black leather, the pull-on boots have a 1.25-inch straight-across rubber platform with traction on the bottom. They have a rounded toe, exposed seams, elastic on the sides, and a pull tab in the back for easy on-and-off. One shopper said, "I love the simplicity of the design, and they make my legs look longer."

TikTok platform boots
TikTok platform boots
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kelly Ripa Wears This Stain-Repellent Silk Blouse Nonstop, and Now I Get Why

    It had me at “machine washable.”

  • 12 Eye-Catching Pink Bathrooms for a Modern and Playful Look

    From light pink to vibrant shades, consider this roundup of pink bathrooms to experiment with the hue in your own space and add a modern look to your decor. Paired with wooden black drawers and a waterfall vanity sink, this bathroom radiates a modern and stylish approach.

  • Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional About Her Instagram Post Honoring Betty White

    Valerie Bertinelli first met 'Golden Girls' star Betty White during the 'Hot in Cleveland' pilot. Valerie is honoring Betty's legacy with reruns of her cooking show on the Food Network.

  • Betty White's Hilarious 1983 Interview with Joan Rivers Resurfaces, Goes Viral After White's Death

    Betty White died on Dec. 31, nearly seven years after fellow comedian Joan Rivers

  • Princess Beatrice Honored Her Daughter and Stepson in the Sweetest Way

    The royal shares daughter Sienna Elizabeth and stepson Christopher Woolf with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

  • Mass. teen dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

    A Massachusetts family is mourning the death of their 15-year-old son who died from COVID-19 complications, the family said.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Canadian Olympic athletes on tenterhooks trying to avoid COVID ahead of Beijing

    Faster. Higher. Stronger. Together — and just don't test positive. That's the rallying cry for thousands of athletes as they prepare for the Olympics. With less than a month to go until the Feb. 4 opening ceremony at the Beijing Games, and with the clock ticking on the Canadian Olympic Committee's Jan. 23 deadline to announce the athletes who will be competing, the only thing on the minds of most athletes is staying clear of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. "There's this invisi

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.