Woman divides social media with homemade pizza creation: ‘A heart attack waiting to happen’

A TikTok user is sparking an online food debate with her homemade pizza creation.

The user, named Lauren, created the fast-food hybrid for her boyfriend, Lander. Her creation? A Chick-fil-A-themed pizza, topped with what looks like pounds of the chains signature dishes.

Similar recipes have gone viral in the past, but Lauren’s seemed to make an impression. The video of her creation has more than 7 million views, plus plenty of comments arguing whether the meal is genius or totally excessive.

“My boyfriend loves chick-fil-a and i saw this recipe so i decided to make it for him,” Lauren wrote in her video.

Lauren’s version of the pizza features a base of Chick-fil-A Sauce, topped with a generous serving of cheese. She then adds dozens of chicken nuggets and several waffle fries.

After that, the TikToker sprinkles on more cheese — and more sauce — then bakes her pizza on high heat for 10 minutes.

The recipe seemed to impress Lauren’s boyfriend, who satisfyingly smiles at the end of the clip.

Not all TikTokers agreed though. Some called the pizza extremely “unhealthy,” while others criticized the cost involved in making it.

“Goodbye arteries my old friends,” one user wrote.

“This is a heart attack waiting to happen,” another added.

“That is probably the most expensive pizza you can make,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others seemingly loved the idea.

“You did a good job looks really good,” one user commented.

“After this he better put a ring on it,” one user said of Lauren’s boyfriend.

