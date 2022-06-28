TikTok users and Amazon shoppers love these stickers that tell you when to reapply sunscreen: ‘This is one of the best inventions!’

Feeling the warm sun on your skin is definitely one of the best feelings. But getting a painful sunburn? Not so much. Even if you’re armed with plenty of sunscreen while at the beach or lounging by the pool, it can be difficult to know exactly when or how often to apply it.

That’s where SPOTMYUV comes in. These small, discreet sticky patches will turn purple when you need to apply sunscreen and then turn clear when you’ve applied enough. Pretty genius, right?

Recently, user @skinbyhelen shared a TikTok video demonstrating how the UV stickers work, and it’s nothing short of impressive. The video now has more than 387,000 likes and more than 11,000 shares.

Users on TikTok aren't the only people impressed by these UV stickers. Over on Amazon, the SPOTMYUV stickers have 3.9 out of 5 stars and lots of rave reviews.

“After yet another bad sunburn even though I’m trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these,” one reviewer wrote. “None of us got burned, so all in all, this is one of the best inventions!”

Another shopper wrote, “Back from a beach vacation while using these daily. They would, as expected, turn purple after time in the water or sweating, and it was a nice reminder to reapply sunscreen.

Whether you live somewhere that has lots of sunny days, or you’re planning an upcoming vacation to a warm-weather destination, these UV stickers are a must-have for keeping your skin protected from the sun’s harmful rays. A pack of 16 stickers is less than $15, meaning you’re paying less than a dollar for each sticker. That’s a price we can all afford to pay for peace of mind and proper skin care.

