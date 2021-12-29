TikTok user spots major editing mistake in Don't Look Up

Photo credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Don't Look Up was released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, and is already the most-watched film worldwide. Which, er, means a lot of people have seen this editing error, as spotted by an eagle-eyed TikTok user.



The film has an all-star cast, featuring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet.

In it, two astronomers discover a comet hurtling towards earth, that will likely destroy civilisation in six months' time. When the president doesn't believe them, they go on a media tour in an attempt to warn the general public.

Thanks to the brilliant actors and funny script, viewers have mostly been loving the film so far, but one TikTok user @sightpicture did spot a mishap around one hour 28 minutes in.

For around four frames, the film shows Don't Look Up's film and sound crew in their coronavirus masks, filming behind Timothée and J Law's characters. Oops.

Some comments on the TikTok video have questioned whether this was meant to happen, to add to the 'mockumentary' style film, while others have praised the viewer for being so eagle-eyed.

Either way, we'll definitely be using this as an excuse to watch Don't Look Up again to see if we can spot it.





