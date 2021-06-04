Matthew Perry: TikTok user Kate Haralson claims she’s being ‘blamed’ after Friends star ends engagement

(TikTok @kittynichole / Getty Images)

A TikTok user who claimed she’d match with actor Matthew Perry on the dating app Raya says she’s now getting blamed for his engagement ending.

Perry and Molly Hurwitz recently called off their engagement, with Perry telling People magazine earlier this week: “Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

No reason has otherwise been given for the pair’s decision. They had become engaged in November 2020 and had begun dating in 2018.

The news of their split came a month after TikTok user Kate Haralson claimed she had matched with Perry on Raya, sharing a now-removed video of what appeared to be a private FaceTime call between herself and the Friends star.

On Wednesday, the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared a screenshot of messages in which Haralson apparently told the account: “Matthew Perry and fiancée split everyone blames me lol.”

“Was he with her when u guys talked?” the account replied.

Haralson said in response: “No! They were on a break.”

“That’s so Friends,” Deuxmoi said in turn – a reference to the infamous dispute between Ross and Rachel in the sitcom.

The Independent has contacted Perry’s representatives for comment.

