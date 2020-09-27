TikTok user has idea for a 'Gen Z tattoo,' then teens find out it looks like a Nazi symbol

Jordan Williams, 18, recently posted a video on TikTok encouraging fellow Gen Zers to get matching tattoos as a sign of rebellion.

She stumbled across the symbol, a letter Z with a line through the center, in the comment section of another user's video. She thought the image seemed simple enough and universal enough to be a good fit, so she issued a call to action to her 2,000 followers.

"OK Gen Z listen up!" Williams captioned a video of herself staring into the camera wearing a black hoodie. "What if, now hear me out...We all got a matching tattoo. As not only a symbol of unity in our generation but also as a sign of rebellion."

The 18-second clip lit up with positive responses, as a few teens and young adults went out and got the symbolic image permanently inked on their bodies, Williams told USA TODAY. At least three people got the tattoo, she said. Others went the DIY route creating makeshift tattoos at home.

Williams, a restaurant server in a small Missouri town, then went to work, covering a double shift. While she was offline writing down orders for pizza and mozzarella sticks, the social media response to that video took a turn for the worst.

The symbol, one person said, looked similar a Nazi swastika. Williams' original video was memed dozens, maybe hundreds of times over. She received death threats and even a threatening phone call from people she didn't know.

The German hate symbol the tattoo resembles is called a Wolfsangel and is used by neo-Nazis in Europe and the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

TikTok's reputation as a source for teens to post innocent dance videos is swiftly eroding away as the app takes on what could be a more permanent place in American culture, experts say. The app, still in the throes of a deal between Walmart and Oracle to stay in the U.S., is also the latest corner of the internet where people spread hate, racism and bigotry. Several examples exist. But sometimes, it's just a misunderstanding.

"This is the sort of a medium that we live in these days, where images and messages can be misinterpreted, and they're so supercharged with the polarization, that it almost becomes guilty until proven innocent," said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at the University of Carnegie Mellon.

In many ways, Williams represents TikTok's average user. She's young, digitally engaged, generates mounds of content and appears to have no issue exposing her life to the world. One of her previous videos was a rant about her job.

