A TikTok User Discovered This Totally Creepy Scene in 'Glee'

With the commotion around Lea Michele's on-set behavior a few weeks ago, Glee is going through a bit of a renaissance period, with fans turning back to the show—and bringing some of its most awkward moments into the spotlight. Now, TikTok users have stumbled across a harmless, but totally creepy, fact about the show that they discovered in the background of scenes. Turns out, Glee used dummies to fill in crowd scenes.

“I feel like I'm in the House of Wax, man,” TikTok user @kellysipos said in a clip she uploaded to the platform.

Sipos recorded a scene from what appears to be from the Glee Season 4 episode “Thanksgiving.” It’s a scene shot in the crowded school auditorium. When the camera pans to the audience, Sipos noticed some Glee extras weren’t as lively as others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“So I'm just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the crowd," Sipos narrates her TikTok. "That's a dummy, that's a dummy, those are all dummies."

They captioned the post with a callout to the show's creator: “THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN.” A fan account captured the TikTok on Twitter.

This is the creepiest thing you'll watch all day... a TikTok user noticed that mannequin dummies were used in one of GLEE's auditorium scenes! pic.twitter.com/vUqDTBSuSJ — AHS Daily (@ahsfxdaily) June 24, 2020

Other TikTok users were obviously shocked by Sipos’ revelation. The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times and shared on several other social media platforms.

“Pretty sure the budget for this show all went to Mr. Shuesters hair products,” a fellow TikTok user commented. Another wrote, “And that’s what you missed on Glee.”

Supposedly, as another TikTok user pointed out, dummies are often used in scenes with large crowds because using them is cheaper than hiring extras. One person added that The Office also used the dummy method in several instances. But, for the most part, dummies are rarely noticed due to wide shots and quick cuts.

Still, we’re scared. With Ryan Murphy at the helm, we suppose that’s not necessarily unwarranted.