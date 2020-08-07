From TikTok Trump to the Uniqlo wave: this week's fashion trends

UPGoing up

Baggies By Patagonia. Recycled fabric, wacky patterns the right side of fun dad, and fast becoming the short of 2020.

A one-two-five As in ml. Shorthand for a small glass of wine – and a heads up that you don’t plan to linger in the pub…

Sarah Cooper The Trump-mimicking comic is by far the best thing to come out of TikTok.

Tie + sweatpants The new twinset, according to Prada’s most recent show and five months of Zoom calls.

Fan season Battery-operated handheld fans feel a bit wrong right now. Try a paper one instead. We like Christoper Kane’s.

DOWNGoing down

Alicia Florrick et al Sacrilege right? Come back to us when you discover Cassidy Diamond, the lawyer in Search Party, season three.

The Great Wave off Kanagawa Now on a Uniqlo T-shirt and devoid of meaning. Has Hokusai’s wave become the new Che Guevara?

Teva sandals Is the original FitFlop making a comeback? Ugly-cool and good for your back.

Food delivery services Try Wanda’s tablescaping in a box – tableware, a menu, shopping list and recipes – 10% of profits go to the World Food Programme.

Notes app apologies The celebrity mea culpa of choice. Enough!