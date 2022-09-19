What is TikTok’s ‘If I was…’ trend and why are couples doing it?

Emerald Pellot
·2 min read

Couples love the “If I was…” trend on TikTok. But as with every trend on the app, some people are taking it to a new level of chaos.

From picture-perfect polos to comfortable pants, stock up on back-to-school style staples at Nike right now

The “If I was…” trend started as a romantic personality quiz with lots of aesthetically pleasing photo sets and collages. People in relationships used it to prompt their partners into describing them as adjectives that fall into various categories (think: animal, vegetable, mineral).

See this bedroom turn into a vibrant oasis after an incredible one-day renovation:

However, once the trend got a little too “basic” and mainstream on Straight TikTok, Alt TikTokers decided to have a little fun with it.

What is the “If I was…” trend on TikTok?

Girlfriends usually post the trend about their boyfriends, but any two people can do it. The idea is to ask the other person to describe you, in a word, as a color, season, animal, car, weather, city, food, time period, flower, fruit, movie, place, flavor, planet, aesthetic, school subject, dessert, crystal, pastime, Disney princess, element, Greek God or anything you can think of.

What is the song in the “If I was…” trend on TikTok?

The trend often uses the “Run Boy Run” sound by Woodkid, although some exclude it. Over 190,000 videos used the sound.

How long does it take to do the “If I was…” trend on TikTok?

What makes the trend unique is the amount of photo editing it takes since each prompt requires a mini montage. Some users lament spending hours creating theirs, but others take a more simplified and ironic approach, as seen in some examples below.

Although it took six hours for @andreaandlewis to edit her “If I was…” video, it went viral with over 7 million views and helped the trend grow in popularity. Pink, piglet, sunny, tulip, dancing, Moana and fire were some of the words used to describe her.

The user @jeessica.leeigh spent seven hours editing her “If I was…” video. Her beau described her as jade green, ’90s chic, Aphrodite and autumn, among other things.

But users like Sheena Melwani’s father could not take the challenge seriously. He said if Melwani were a color, she’d be “Toe beige.” If she were a car, she’d be a “Honda Civic.” If she were an animal, she’d be a “bunch of goats blocking a Himilayan hill path.” Naturally, she couldn’t stop laughing.

TikToker @giuliapellegrini4 took a more DIY approach. She and her boyfriend did the video together. She mimed the beat of the music with her mouth, and he imitated the photo montages by scrolling through photos on his phone. Clearly, they are a match made in heaven.

See this Manhattan apartment get an unbelievable maximalist makeover with just $1,000:

The post What is TikTok’s ‘If I was…’ trend and why are couples doing it? appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Parents' 'hygiene budget' for their kids stirs controversy on TikTok

Vitamix's biggest sale of the year is here, and you can get up to 50% off

Toddler loves helping with laundry — until he's given his favorite blanket

Ring captures dad's lightning-fast reflexes when he suddenly collapses to the ground: 'What a save'

Latest Stories

  • Leicester Square stabbings: Man charged with attempted murder after two police officers attacked in London

    A man has been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed in central London. Mohammed Rahman, 24, was charged with the offence in connection with an attack on a male constable who was knifed in the neck and chest in Leicester Square at 6am on Friday. The Metropolitan Police force has also charged Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London, with six further offences.

  • Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart's Wife, Spotted on Policing Duty for Queen's Funeral

    Penny Lancaster, the wife of Scottish rocker Rod Stewart, was seen patrolling during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.Footage by Adam Charlie Toms shows Lancaster weaving through the crowd in central London in her City of London police uniform.Lancaster applied to become a special constable after taking part in Famous and Fighting Crime, a reality TV show, The Times said. Credit: Adam Charlie Toms via Storyful

  • Chinese buyers snap up luxury homes as 'hard currency' in soft property market

    In the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the real estate sector has slowed, luxury property is bucking the downtrend, the official Securities Times reported on Monday, as wealthy buyers seek a safe haven amid a weak market. In the southern tech hub, a total of 604 units in a luxury development that has not yet been built have been presold for up to 162,000 yuan ($23,087) per square metre, it said. In May, units at a project going for at least 18 million yuan each were sold out on the first day they were launched, the newspaper said.

  • Why was Mike Tindall wearing three medals at the Queen's funeral?

    The former England rugby player was wearing three medals during the Queen's funeral.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • NHL stars weigh in on scandal-filled summer for Hockey Canada

    Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were each asked for their feelings about the ongoing Hockey Canada saga.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f