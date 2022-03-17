TikTok therapist's viral '5 second rule' is changing how we think about "complimenting" our friends

Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2022 you'd think people would know by now that commenting on someone else's appearance is just not the vibe. Sadly, it seems that's not always the case, and there are oftentimes we find ourselves on the receiving end of an opinion we definitely could have done without. Perhaps even, you've been the one dishing out the dirt on an unsuspecting stranger – or worse, a friend. To put an end to this pretty bad behaviour, a therapist on TikTok has shared her 'five second rule' for commenting on someone's appearance.

Taking to the social media platform, clinical psychologist Dr Desta (who goes by the username @my_destanation) reminded followers that judging other people's looks can be incredibly harmful, urging them to instead follow her 'five second rule' if they feel the urge to do so. "The five-second rule is simple. You can comment on any aspect of someone's appearance if and only if they can change it in five seconds," the expert said in her TikTok video. "If it would take them more than five seconds to change it, then hush. Especially if the comment is based on your opinion."

She went on, "I have a bug in my hair? Great, I can change that in five seconds. I have spinach in my teeth? Great, I can change that in five seconds." But, she continued, "here's a list of things I cannot change in five seconds..." So, what did Dr Desta include on her list? Weight, height and body type, were at the top, followed by teeth, stretch marks, acne, scars, hair, race and face structure to name a few.

"I don't give a f*ck if you had good intentions," she added. "What matters in the impact."

"The lesson of today is," Dr Desta continued, "you should never make an evaluative judgement or comment on another person's appearance. Especially one that is purely based on your opinion."

Her important message clearly went down a treat with fellow TikTokers, who took to the comments section to praise the 'five second rule'. "SAY IT LOUDER," one person wrote, with another putting: "I LOVE this!!! It's important because even *compliments* can be problematic... (i.e. 'you lost so much weight and look very good!')".

"Let’s make this 5 second rule a thing," a third person wrote – and, tbh, we couldn't agree more!

