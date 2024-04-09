TikTok testing new photo app to rival Instagram

[Getty Images]

TikTok is set to take on Instagram by launching a photo-sharing app.

The company said it was working on a "dedicated space" for images and text.

Some users have received notifications saying their photo posts will be shared to a new "TikTok Notes" app unless they opt out.

It is the latest example of social media firms imitating each others' products - including Instagram launching Reels, a TikTok-like video tool, in 2020.

“The copycat phenomenon runs rampant across social media platforms", Mike Proulx, a research director at analysis firm Forrester, told the BBC.

When done well copycat features "pay off", he added, giving the example of when Instagram copied Snapchat with its "Stories" feature.

However, he pointed out a similar move by Twitter ended in failure, so there was no guarantee of success.

The launch of Reels was also bumpy.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were among users who shared a petition calling out changes to the platform that seemed to promote Reels over other features of the app in 2022.

Instagram U-turned on the changes after the backlash.

TikTok says it has not finalised the design of the Notes app, nor has it confirmed a release date.

But notifications received by some users suggest the app will let users upload or share photo posts - which are currently a feature of the TikTok app - and let people post a series of images with sounds and filters.

Just got this message on TikTok. Haven't heard of this but I'm interested for sure. Is it going to be an alternative to Instagram? #tiktok #tiktoknotes pic.twitter.com/9MWgRjRxnm — cm (@cmcalgary) April 7, 2024

Screenshots of the notification showed a toggle on the notifications allowing TikTok users to opt out of having their photo posts shared to the app.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra said a text or photo app might be a space where the majority of TikTok users who “lurk”, rather than post, would engage more.

But he said he did not think another photo-sharing app was something social media users were “desperate” for.

“We have plenty of them, so I don’t think there’s that demand out there necessarily,” he said.

It comes at a difficult time for the company, with the US passing legislation that could see TikTok banned unless its Chinese owner sells it within six months of passing its law.

Mike Proulx also pointed out TikTok usage was starting to plateau, while that of Reels continued to increase.

He suggested the best way forward for TikTok might be to copy what Meta did with its Twitter rival, Threads, where it leaned heavily on the existing Instagram user base.

"But like Threads, the key will be creating a compelling enough experience to get them to stick around TikTok Notes beyond the initial curiosity factor," he added.

“When social media features all start to become ubiquitous, what differentiates one social media platform from another narrows. It comes down to community, user experience, and, yes, algorithms.”