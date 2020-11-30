TikTok taken aback by chlorine commercial’s advice to customers

Cloralex commercial

A 1960s, Spanish-language commercial for Cloralex, a popular chlorine solution in Mexico, has gone viral on TikTok for its disturbing recommendations.

On June 9, a user by the name of Adán González shared the 1967 commercial on his account, simply asking users in the caption, “You saw how it was recycled?”

In the black-and-white clip, a woman, dressed as a housewife, promotes Cloralex’s latest bottle, which is made of plastic instead of glass.

“This is Cloralex’s newest bottle, now made of unbreakable plastic,” she says. “It’s easier to handle in the laundry room.”

The woman then goes on to discuss the bottle’s many questionable uses.

“This beautiful container has many purposes around the home,” she says, pointing to the bottles in fridge that have been relabeled “water” and “juice.”

“You can make a useful funnel by simply cutting the center of the bottle and create a handy cup or flower vase using the other half,” she adds.

When someone asks the woman off camera whether they can also use Cloralex to whiten their whites, the woman answers without hesitation.

“Of course,” she says. “And to obtain the best results I use Cloralex Concentrado since its whitening power guarantees impeccable whiteness in your cottons and linens.”

The video, which has drawn nearly 100,000 views, has since drawn a number of strong responses on TikTok.

“And this is how children get poisoned by taking chlorine, thinking it was juice,” one person remarked.

“No wonder many people died,” another added, without offering any context behind their comment.

“Save water in a bottle of Cloralex,” a third sarcastically commented.

The overwhelming amount of feedback on TikTok was enough to get Cloralex’s attention months later. In October, the company released a statement claiming that concerns over the commercial were somewhat baseless.

“It is important to clarify that Cloralex was born 71 years ago, developed under a degradable formula based on sodium hypochlorite, which, after its disinfectant effect, decomposes in water and salt without leaving toxic residues,” the company said. “It should be noted that chlorine is a chemical that should not be taken, ingested, or injected into the human body.”

Cloralex added that the commercial was also proof that the company has always been keen on encouraging people to recycle.

