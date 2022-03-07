TikTok limits services as Netflix pulls out of Russia

·4 min read
TikTok app and Russian flag
TikTok app and Russian flag

Video-sharing site TikTok and streaming giant Netflix have limited and cut their services respectively in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

TikTok said it had suspended live streaming and new content from its platform as it assesses tough new laws to crack down on "fake news" about Russia's armed forces.

Netflix said it was pulling out in protest at the invasion.

Visa, Mastercard and PwC also joined the list of western firms cutting ties.

TikTok, which has around 36 million users in Russia, said its move was about ensuring the safety of its staff and users.

Since Friday, anyone who writes news deemed false about the military could face up to 15 years in jail.

Among other things, the Kremlin objects to the conflict being called a war, instead calling it a "special military operation".

The BBC and other news outlets have already stopped reporting in Russia, saying they can no longer be independent.

In a series of Tweets, TikTok said: "In light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend live-streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law.

"Our in-app messaging service will not be affected."

It added: "We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority."

Chinese-owned TikTok, which has one billion users worldwide, has been criticised for not speaking out against Russia invading Ukraine, unlike its peers Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Twitter.

But in a longer statement on its website on Sunday, it described the war in Ukraine as "devastating", adding that it had "brought pain to our community and our people".

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter
Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

TikTok says it "doesn't break down user numbers by country" but we know that Russia is one of the company's top territories.

It's thought that around 36m people use the app and TikTok's new rules reduce them to spectators of other people's content.

TikTok says it's making the move to protect its users from breaking Russia's new "fake news" laws.

But it will no doubt help the company too.

Moderating social networks during times of crisis is hard enough, but having to vet content under the new draconian laws in Russia puts all platforms in a tough position.

I wouldn't be surprised if other apps took similar measures to protect themselves.

Russia has many high-profile creators who make their living from TikTok so we can expect even more people to be motivated to protest themselves against the "fake news" laws.

The Kremlin may also lose out in the information war too with less pro-Russia content on people's timelines.

Last week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But on Sunday, a spokesperson said: "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia."

The firm launched in Russia in 2016 and only has 1 million subscribers there - a fraction of the 220 million it has worldwide.

But according to Variety magazine, the streaming platform - which operates in a joint venture in the country with Russia's National Media Group - had four Russian originals in the works.

That includes the crime thriller series Zato, which was shooting and has since been put on hold.

A host of companies have suspended their operations in Russia since it attacked its neighbour, including Apple, Jaguar Land Rover, H&M and Burberry. Many other firms are reviewing their positions, while some are looking to offload stakes in Russian ventures.

On Sunday, two of the Big Four accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) said they would no longer have a member firm in Russia because of the invasion.

Visa, Mastercard and American Express also suspended operations in Russia, although the country's banks played down the impact on consumers.

War in Ukraine: More coverage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thousands of Anti-War Protesters Arrested During Marches Across Russia

    Thousands of anti-war protesters were arrested in Russia on March 6, as demonstrations against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine were held across the country.According to the independent protest-monitoring group OVD-Info, more than 4,600 people were detained in 147 different Russian cities.This footage, filmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), shows groups in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Izhevsk protesting against military action in Ukraine. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • PM to move ‘faster and harder’ against Putin at home and on world stage

    The Prime Minister will host foreign leaders on Monday as tougher sanctions measures are debated by MPs.

  • Ukraine invasion: What life is like as Russian forces close in on capital Kyiv

    A Kyiv resident has told Sky News her biggest fear as Russian forces close in on the capital is waking up every day "not knowing if she'll make it or not". When Anastasiia Kryshka arrived back in her hometown after finishing her degree in the UK, she never expected to be too scared to leave her house for fear of being shot by Russian forces. The former student, in her 20s, told Sky News' Trevor Philips on Sunday: "Basically, because you don't know where they will shoot next or where they will come next, and that's definitely the most terrifying part."

  • British journalist shot and wounded in ambush near Ukrainian capital

    The attack is thought to have been carried out by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad.

  • Rihanna Had a Maternity Matching Moment in a Cutout Jumpsuit and Statement-Making Sunglasses

    She also coordinated her heels to her outfit.

  • 'It's time': Part of N.S. curling dynasty taking a step back

    Mary-Anne Arsenault isn't done with curling completely, but her days of chasing women's curling championships at the national and international level are over, she says. Arsenault, 53, moved from Halifax to British Columbia two years ago, ending a legendary run in Nova Scotia curling. "It's time," she said this week. She thought she might stay on for one more year in hopes of playing in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. But it wasn't enough to sway her decision. She will always

  • Boris Johnson Says 'The People Of Ukraine Will Be Our Judge' If Putin Is Not Defeated

    The prime minister says "the world is watching" how the west responds to Russia's brutal invasion of its neighbour.

  • UPDATE 2-Residents fleeing town near Kyiv caught in shelling

    Ukrainians fleeing the town of Irpin just outside Kyiv were caught in shelling by Russian forces on Sunday and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said. Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of the capital, has seen intense fighting in recent days. Russia's military is closing in on the Kyiv, which was home to around 3.4 million people before the invasion sparked an exodus of civilians.

  • Japan may take more action vs Russia, could impact energy sector -lawmaker

    Japan may take more action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which could significantly impact Japan's energy sector, a senior ruling-party lawmaker said on Sunday, while expressing caution toward a complete end to Russia oil and gas usage. Sanctions against Moscow - such as freezing assets, banning exports of high-tech goods and excluding some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network - are having a major impact, said Hiroshige Seko, upper house secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party. "What's important above all is to let Russia change action," Seko said.

  • Don’t test Britain, Ben Wallace warns Vladimir Putin

    Ben Wallace has warned Vladimir Putin not to “test” the United Kingdom, as the Defence Secretary indicated that he could pour more funds into the light weapons wreaking havoc on Russian tanks and aircraft in Ukraine.

  • 'Our children are being killed' -orphans flee Ukraine

    STORY: They are among the youngest forced to flee in what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.More than 200 children evacuated an orphanage in southeastern Ukraine over the weekend, as Russian troops attacked a nearby nuclear power plant.The children, ranging from toddlers to teenagers, arrived in the western city of Lviv after a 24-hour train ride with orphanage staffers, including a very emotional director."My heart is being torn apart. I’m sorry... it is tough. When families are separated, it is very hard. I’m sorry, I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children, they are so young. [FLASH] I don't understand why the Russian people cannot believe that we are being bombarded, that we and our children are being killed."As night fell and the temperature plunged, the children waited patiently on the platform at Lviv, none of them crying or complaining.Sixteen year-old Vladimir Kovtun said he finally felt safe."It is terrifying to stay in Zaporizhzhia when air raid sirens go off and we must constantly hide in the basement."As snow began to fall, they boarded buses bound for their new home in neighboring Poland, where dozens of other orphans from Kyiv, Odessa, and Kharkiv are already being housed in places such as the Ossa Hotel in Warsaw, which has been repurposed for refugees.Conference rooms were turned into makeshift dormitories for around 700 children who can stay as long as they need help, a hotel executive said.One woman overseeing the children said she was being barraged with questions from them about when the situation will end, adding: "They are afraid. And we are afraid. We don't have any answers for them. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, what will happen in an hour." As of Sunday, the civilian death toll since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations, with hundreds more injured.

  • Rihanna Rocks A Bright Blue Skintight Jumpsuit With A Perfectly Placed Baby Bump Cut-Out

    Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. Always ones to play by their own rules, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky let the world know of their big news by setting up a snowy photoshoot in Harlem, in which the singer wore a low-waisted, baggy, ripped jeans and an oversized pink Chanel quilted coat left open to reveal her bump – which she draped with mega, vintage-style jewellery including a gem-encrusted cross. Now, it all makes sense: this is why Rihanna has shown such a penchant for loose hoodies and oversized statement coats of late.

  • JPMorgan polls investors over potential exclusion of Russian debt from indexes

    JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging market bond indexes, is polling investors over the potential exclusion of Russia's local and hard currency debt from its benchmarks. In a "Survey Monkey" poll seen by Reuters, the Wall Street bank asks investors to vote on their "expectations" over whether various sovereign and corporate hard-currency and rouble-denominated bonds and securities should be retained or removed. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the survey.

  • Arizona ammunition company pledges to send a million bullets to Ukraine's army, saying it stands for freedom and democracy

    After Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for aid, an Arizona company is offering to provide ammunition to help Ukraine fight back against Russia.

  • UPDATE 3-Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations

    American Express is also pulling out of the Russian market in protest at its invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. working to secure release of basketball star detained by Russia

    Diplomats were working to ensure the release of seven-time WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner after Russia said it had detained the player last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. The Russian Customs Service, without naming Griner, said on Saturday that it had detained an athlete in February after the player arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York. Russian news agency TASS identified the player as Griner, citing a source.

  • Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO

    "Constant angry statements from Mr Zelenskiy do not increase optimism," Lavrov told reporters on Saturday. In particular, he mentioned Zelenskiy's strong criticism of the Western military alliance on Friday for refusing to intervene in the conflict by preventing Russian missiles and warplanes using Ukrainian airspace. "My question is: If he is so upset that NATO has not intervened on his behalf as he hoped, then he expects to resolve the conflict by involving NATO in all this, and not through talks?" Lavrov said.

  • Protestors form 'Freedom Chain' by Trans-Canada Highway in Lévis, QC

    The sounds of honking could be heard along the Trans Canada Highway in Lévis, QC on Saturday afternoon as protestors gathered to oppose ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions in the province. Protestors came with Quebec and Canadian flags, and linked arms with each other to form what they called a "Freedom Chain" along the highway Roughly 500 drivers and 2,000 protestors participated in the protest, which began along Moissons Street in the Desjardins area of the city, the Lévis police service said

  • Netflix Shuts Down Service in Russia

    Streaming suspension comes a week after Netflix refused to comply with Russian law requiring it to carry propaganda channels