TikTok Star Bryce Hall Won't Be Charged After L.A. Restaurant Fight Last Year: Report

Bryce Hall won't be charged after his involvement in a fight at a Los Angeles restaurant last year.

TMZ reports that Hall, 22, was being investigated for felony battery before his case was handed down to the City Attorney's office, which only handles misdemeanors. Rather than facing a misdemeanor charge, however, Hall will receive a verbal warning at an upcoming City Attorney hearing, according to the outlet.

The L.A. City Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The initial incident occurred on Oct. 19 and was first reported by TMZ, which posted video footage showing Hall in an altercation with an employee at the Cinco Mexican restaurant. The two were seen interlocked as they fall to the ground, banging into other tables in the outdoor dining area.

Hall was later seen laughing and walking away after the fight.

As he left the restaurant, Hall said, "My mom hits harder than that."

In April the co-owner of the restaurant, Hernan Fernando, sued Hall for battery; assault; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and engaging in acts of violence motivated by race, national origin, citizenship, immigration status or primary language, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Fernando, a Mexican immigrant, claimed that Hall referred to him using racial slurs.

In the complaint, he said employees asked Hall and his friends to stop vaping at their table, and when they refused, stopped serving them and asked them to leave. He claimed they then told Hall he could retrieve his credit card outside the establishment to ensure their removal.

Hall then allegedly blew vape smoke into Fernando's face, "posing an unconscionable COVID-19 threat during a worldwide airborne pandemic," according to the police documents filed in court. Fernando then tried to usher him out, when one of Hall's friends "went berserk," and the pair "began physically attacking and punching Mr. Fernando," according to the documents.

Fernando said he didn't throw punches in the spat, and that Hall at one point "began choking him from behind with his arm around Mr. Fernando's neck" for 30 seconds. The complaint said Fernando's injuries included "a broken hand, a bruised face, pain from being punched in the ribs, and neck and back injuries."

When the video first surfaced in October, Hall explained his side of the story in a statement to PEOPLE, writing that the fight broke out after the staffer went inside to run his credit card.

"I did vape in the outdoor seating area of the restaurant. However, when the manager approached me and requested I leave, I obliged and asked for my card that was being held with my table," Hall said in the statement. "I had to ask for it well over 10 times (I still don't have the card back) and he said 'No, get the f--- off the property.' He then grabbed me and tried to pull me out so I threw his hand off and said 'Don't touch me, what're you doing?' and he proceeded to grab me again."

When Hall's friend noticed the situation escalating and jumped in the middle of it, Hall said he attempted to stop the fight himself.

"Then my friend walked in the middle of us to stop the commotion and the two of them started pushing each other. I put my hand in the middle and tried to stop it," he said. "The manager then proceeded to tackle my friend to the ground and that's when I got on top of him and put him in a headlock in an attempt to get him to stop fighting. Then his employees walked over and started kicking me."

"Any other variation of the story is categorically false," he continued. "I have witnesses that contacted me and offered to come forward if need be. I also have a video that a bystander sent me that will show a lot of what happened."

"The version of the story that is being portrayed is missing a lot of context and isn't who I am," Hall concluded. "It isn't who my mom — a single mother who has only love in her heart — raised me to be. When I was young, my dad abused me and my mom and was removed from the house. From that day forth, I swore that I will never become like my father. This story portrays me to be like my dad and I can't respond with 'no comment' like my PR team wanted me to. This is a matter of moral clarity; not about protecting my name."