TikTok Star Addison Rae Confirms She's Dating Bryce Hall for Second Time: 'Gonna Be Really Interesting'

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Easterling have confirmed their relationship.

On Monday, the TikTok duo shared a slew of steamy photos on Instagram and uploaded a YouTube video answering fan questions about the status of their relationship while working out at Dogpound in West Hollywood.

According to Easterling, the couple officially reconciled in October after breaking up last year following just "three days" of dating.

"We've only broken up one time, and that was because we dated for three days — it is true, I know I denied that," Easterling, 20, said near the end of the video. "But we did date for three days one time, and then I broke up with him."

"After Bryce's little mishap, then we started talking every day and hanging out again," she continued, referencing fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson's infamous Twitter note accusing Sway House boys of cheating on their girlfriends.

"We ended things talking, again, after his birthday [Aug. 19]," Easterling said. "After that ... he bought me a gift and wrote me a letter for my birthday [Oct. 6] and it was really sweet. We were hanging out every single day and he asked me out on Oct. 13, to be his girlfriend."

"So this is our second time dating, ever," she finished, after giving Hall a kiss. "This is gonna be really interesting to see where this goes."

Also in the video, Hall, 21, and Easterling gave fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship, answering questions about one another and how they first met.

"I had feelings first because I definitely wouldn't have kissed you if I didn't have feelings for you," Easterling admitted. "That's like how I roll."

When recalling their first kiss at a party last year, Hall called it "magical."

In addition to the tell-all video, Hall and Easterling shared pictures from a couple's photoshoot on Instagram. Hall captioned his post with a simple, "baby."

The social media couple first sparked rumors that they had reconciled their relationship late last month when they dressed up in a couple's costume to celebrate Halloween together.

For the holiday, Easterling transformed into DC Comics' Harley Quinn, while Hall went as the Joker. Of course, they posted several TikTok videos while in costume.