TikTok singing star Lacey feeling 'positive vibes'

Lacey Aiken said she "sings loads" at home

A 12-year old singing sensation from County Antrim said she is shocked and excited after going viral on TikTok.

Lacey Aiken's rendition of the Alicia Keys song Fallin' has been viewed almost 700,000 times on the social media platform.

The Dunclug College year nine pupil was performing at her school's open night.

"I'm so shocked that it has blown up - I didn't think it was going to get that many likes, views or shares," Lacey, from Broughshane, explained.

"It's very exciting."

Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have watched Lacey's video on TikTok

Lacey's mum Lyndsay said they did not expect the video to be shared so widely.

"Lacey has posted TikTok videos before and it has got a few hundred likes… and then she happened to post this one of the Alicia Keys song.

"It just immediately took off and was gaining more and more speed.

"We were quite shocked that it went viral so quickly but it has been a really positive experience.

"I think there are 1,300 or 1,400 comments and every single one of them from all across the world have been positive."

Lacey takes singing lessons and also performs in school

Lacey has been singing since she was four years old and wants to make a career out of it when she is older.

"I just sing loads in the house," she said.

"I go to singing lessons every week and I do some singing in school."

Her mum said she knew Lacey had a talent from a very young age.

"From Lacey was about four years old I could sort of hear something in her voice.

Mum Lyndsay said going viral on TikTok has been a "really positive" for Lacey

"I was like: 'I think she might be able to sing when she is older.'

"As the year's creep by her voice was coming on stronger and stronger so then we've sent her to singing lessons which she has loved and that has helped develop her voice as well."

Dunclug College principal Niall Oliver says Lacey's performance at the school's open night has created excitement among pupils.

"There's a positive vibe and excitement," he said.

Lacey wants to use her talent to pursue a career in music

"You always hear about reactions and see with media how something very small can grow momentum but certainly we didn't expect that.

"It is very exciting for Lacey and as a school we're 100% behind her and delighted for her.

"The idea of what can come from something within a person, a talent or gift that they have and the ability to be able to share that.

"We as a school really do promote enrichment and extra curricular activity and we see value in it."