TikTok praises 'very kind man' for accidentally ruining group's reunion video: 'Most innocent thing ever'

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman’s reunion was adorably interrupted by a concerned senior citizen.

Grab these 5 smooth and stretchy SKIMS must-haves before they sell out

TikToker @mackennamyers07 set up a camera to film a reunion between her and a group of women. The only trouble was that she left her phone unattended, which caused confusion with a well-intentioned stranger.

Watch this Brooklyn bedroom go from drab to fabulous in one day:

“I tried to get a cute reunion video….. I guess this will just have to do,” the caption read.

The video showed the group of women meeting up in a busy commuter area. It looked as though the women were waiting for another member to arrive. But the view was quickly obstructed by a senior man.

“Someone left their phone,” he said.

The man seemed concerned about the phone owner’s whereabouts and stuck around to guard the item. Then @mackennamyers07 swooped in to grab her phone, oblivious to what just happened.

“Oh, there it is,” he said to her.

People on TikTok praised the senior for caring about a stranger’s missing phone.

“Omg hahaha you can’t even be mad, that was too cute,” a person wrote.

“Awe how he waited around to see if someone would come back,” a user said.

“Good for him looking after a phone someone’s just left there unattended. A very kind man,” another commented.

“That honestly is the cutest, most innocent thing ever,” someone replied.

“His heart was in the right place. The internet has too many reunion videos anyways,” a TikToker added.

See this tiny New York apartment get an impressive redesign in one day with a $1,000 budget:

The post TikTok praises ‘very kind man’ for accidentally ruining group’s reunion video appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

7 closet essentials to grab on sale for under $40 at Nordstrom this weekend

Taupe is the new black: 10 earth-tone men's and women's sweaters you need for fall

Man discovers wife's ex-boyfriend is sending her money: 'Do a paternity test'

These are the 5 coat trends you’ll see everywhere this fall and winter