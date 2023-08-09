TikTok organist tells classical musicians to make use of ‘horrific’ amount of time kids spend on app

Anna Lapwood, Director of Music at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge, has become an unlikely TikTok star with over half a million followers - EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE/TWITTER

Classical musicians should take advantage of the “horrific” amount of time children spend on social media sites such as TikTok, a leading organist has said.

Anna Lapwood, 28, Director of Music at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge, told BBC Music magazine that classical musicians should use social media platforms to reach a wider audience.

Ms Lapwood, who has become an unlikely TikTok star with over half a million followers on the site after videos of her playing the organ went viral, said: “People in classical music are always asking how they can reach a wider audience. The bizarrely simple answer is social media. It genuinely works.”

She added: “I saw a statistic recently saying that young people are spending on average six hours a day on TikTok and other social media. That may seem horrific, but if it’s true we had better make sure they are seeing classical music there for at least some of the time. We need to make ourselves relevant.”

‘It sounds just like film music’

Ms Lapwood said younger people came to her shows after seeing her videos on the social media platform.

“They hear me play film music on TikTok, then they come to a recital and hear me play something more serious, such as the Four Sea Interludes from Britten’s Peter Grimes, and they enjoy it because, actually, it sounds just like film music.”

She added that recreating music from Disney films was also a way of acquiring more new fans.

“It’s something I used to do all the time as a kid: sit at the piano, basically working out how to play by ear film scores I’d just heard in the cinema”, she said.

“My thinking now is that playing something really familiar on the organ, like a Disney film score, is a great way to attract new audiences to the organ.”

Ms Lapwood said younger people came to her shows after seeing videos of her playing music from films on TikTok - EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE/TWITTER

Ms Lapwood, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is the daughter of an Anglican clergyman. She studied piano, violin, viola and composition at the Junior Department of the Royal Academy of Music and was the principal harpist for the National Youth Orchestra.

Story continues

At school she played four instruments to grade 8 standard and after starting to learn the organ went to Magdalen College, Oxford, becoming the first woman to be awarded an organ scholarship in the college’s 560-year history.

She gained a first-class degree and has since established herself as an organist, conductor, choir director and television and radio presenter.

TikTok's classical music stars

Earlier this year, she was stalked by an obsessive fan who bought a one-way ticket from the US to follow her across the Atlantic.

Elliott Bennett, 36, began following her “coast to coast” while she toured the US in March in a campaign of stalking that escalated in a “terrifying way” when he began appearing at all of the “meet and greet” events after her shows.

He was given a six-month jail sentence and an indefinite restraining order after he admitted stalking the organist in court in July this year.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.