TikTok’s One-Minute Ponytail Hack Made My Hair Look Twice As Long

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok’s viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.

When it comes to smart hairstyling hacks, TikTok is unrivalled. From heatless curls (weaving damp hair around socks or dressing gown ropes to create natural waves) to the messy bun trick (achieving an accidentally perfect topknot using just two small hair ties), the app will help you achieve all manner of trending styles in moments — and on a budget.

This summer, it’s all about up dos, specifically chic ponytails. The ‘perfect ponytail’ hack recently went viral for taking a flat, lacklustre ponytail and giving it a gravity-defying boost. This week, another ponytail technique is doing the rounds thanks to TikTok page @beautyhacks — and it’s just as clever.

What is TikTok’s double ponytail hack and why has it gone viral?

TikTok’s double ponytail hack consists of two separate ponytails — one on top of the other — an inch or so apart. The position of the second ponytail (a little lower down than the first) gives the illusion of much longer hair, while the first ponytail hides the gap in between them. It’s the perfect solution for those with shorter hair or hair which is medium length, who want their tresses to appear longer in an instant. Or for big fans of Ariana Grande. The Beauty Hacks video is so popular that it has garnered an enormous 6.2 million views and over 500k likes and counting. It also makes the trick look incredibly simple.

How do you do TikTok’s double ponytail hack?

The double ponytail hack is actually really easy to do at home, even if you count yourself a hairstyling novice. All you need is two hair ties and a tail comb. Use the pin tail to separate your hair into two manageable sections: a top half and a bottom half.

Tie up the top section of hair as you would a usual ponytail and secure by giving your lengths a tug in the middle. Now, onto the bottom section of hair. Use a claw clip to move the first ponytail to the front or twist it away from you so that you have room to focus on the second. Gather up the bottom section of hair and tie it up using the other hairband. Depending on the length of your hair, the second ponytail should sit about half an inch to an inch below the top ponytail.

Story continues

Once that’s all tied, flip your first ponytail backwards so that it conceals the hair tie that’s holding the second ponytail. As the second ponytail is a little lower than the first, hair instantly appears longer than if you were to scoop all of your lengths up into one simple ponytail.

Does TikTok’s double ponytail hack actually work?

Yes! A quick whip round the R29 office proves the tried-and-true trick is nothing new but it definitely works and can be adapted for many different hair lengths, types and textures. I have shoulder-length hair now but I wish I knew about this hack when I had a bob last summer and missed tying it up in the heat. Another plus is that it’ll help take the pressure off your scalp if you have very thick hair or a lot of it. Traditional ponytails end up pulling and becoming painful after a short while but as the hair is split into two manageable sections, it feels a lot more comfortable to wear.

You shouldn’t need any hair products to achieve the look but if your hair is just washed and feels a little slippery, you might want to spritz in a little dry shampoo or texture spray to give your ponytail more hold. I opted for the latter for extra volume. Try L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo, £4.99, or Davines Dry Texturizer Spray, £24, adored by hairstylists. If your hair is prone to snagging, invest in SILKE London’s SILKE Hair Ties, £30, which are kinder on strands, especially when you take your ponytail down.

Considering how quick and easy this is to achieve (not to mention a lot less tight and uncomfortable), I’ll be wearing my hair up a lot more this summer.

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

TikTok's 'Perfect Ponytail' Hack Is Pretty Genius

5 Easy Ways To Get Thicker Hair Instantly

5 Easy Summer Hairstyles Trending Right Now