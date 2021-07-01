TikTok is obsessing over ‘pasta chips,’ the delicious air fryer snack you didn’t know you needed

In The Know

A TikTok foodie is going viral for her “pasta chips” air fryer recipe, and people are running to their kitchens to make it themselves.

Posted by TikToker @feelgoodfoodie, the recipe has quickly garnered over 13 million views and 1 million likes, and people are flooding the comments with praise for the innovative snack.

“#pastachips are my new favorite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer,” wrote @feelgoodfoodie in the caption.

To make this crunchy and unique snack, start by boiling pasta — preferably rigatoni, but apparently any pasta will work.

Once your pasta has been boiled and drained, mix it with olive oil, parmesan cheese and your spices of choice. In this video, it was Italian seasoning and garlic powder.

Next, cook it in your air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, tossing halfway through.

If you don’t have an air fryer, @feelgoodfoodie explains in the comments that you can bake your noodles in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. However, she notes that they won’t be as crispy.

Next, @feelgoodfoodie prepared a whipped feta dip by combining feta cheese, Greek yogurt, garlic and olive oil in a food processor.

Lastly, garnish with some tomatoes and maybe some cilantro, and you’re ready to snack!

‘This looks soooo good…’

TikTokers sprang into the comment section — both to praise the recipe and to ask questions.

“Is it really that crunchy?” one user asked.

To this, @feelgoodfoodie replied, “Super crunchy!! You gotta try it!!”

Another user asked, “Do you think GF pasta would work?”

“Yup! Just cook al dente,” she replied.

Other users just drooled over the enticing video. “This looks soooo good,” one TikToker wrote.

But some people had some reservations about the recipe. “Might as well eat it right out the box,” one user commented.

But @feelgoodfoodie replied, “No, that will break your teeth! These are cooked and then crisped!”

Whether or not “pasta chips” are your cup of tea, there’s no denying that it’s an eye-catching and intriguing snack that’s bound to be taking over your TikTok feed soon!

