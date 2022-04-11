TikTok is obsessed with the Queen's sassy response after being asked to take her crown off

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite being known for upholding centuries-old traditions and giving 'princess lessons' to her grandaughter-in-law, it seems the Queen isn't always on her best royal behaviour. In fact, in a clip that's just resurfaced on TikTok, Her Majesty is serving some real sass – honestly, get her on the next season of Ru Paul's Drag Race.

In the video, which was initially shown in the BBC's 2007 documentary, A Year With The Queen, the Monarch sits in front of a camera as she poses for a photo. Behind the lens is world-famous photographer, Annie Leibovitz – who photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono just five hours before his murder – who suggests the Queen should remove her crown.

"I think it will look better without the crown," says Leibovitz, adding: "Can we try it without the crown? It will look better and less dressy." In her attempt to convince the Queen, the photographer points out that she's really impressed with the fact Her Majesty has done her own hair and makeup – something she hopes they can show off... if the Royal removes her crown.

Leibovitz and her team (of 11 assistants) had reportedly spent three weeks preparing for the 30 minute shoot, but that didn't stop the Queen from questioning the photographer's artistic direction. "Less dressy?" the Queen responds in utter shock. "What do you think this is?" she adds, referencing her very dressy outfit and laughing in disbelief. "I'm not changing anything," she adds. "I've done enough dressing like this, thank you very much."

In the comments section, royal fans went absolutely wild for Her Majesty's very sassy interaction with Leibovitz. "Take the crown off, excuse me do you know who you are talking to???" wrote one royal fan, with someone else commenting: "The tantrum at the end 😂😂😂 Yes Queenie."

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

A third TikToker wrote, "I mean…did she know who she was photographing?", as another fan commented: "I love Liz’s sense of humour and her sarcasm." Someone else simply said, "How can you ask the Queen to take her crown off?"

Eventually, the Queen agreed to remove her crown for some of the shots, however she insisted on having her hair redone after it had been taken off. After all, heavy is the head (read: hair) that wears the crown, right?

Take note: Never, ever ask the Queen to take off her crown...

