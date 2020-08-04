TikTok is obsessed with making ‘healthy’ Sour Patch Kids — so we tried it ourselves

A new recipe for “healthy” Sour Patch Kids is going viral, and TikTok users are deeply divided.
The two-ingredient hack promises to make candy out of a literal fruit, so it’s easy to see why people feel so strongly. Several videos of the recipe have gone viral in recent weeks, but one of the earliest examples seems to come from a TikTok user named Mia Nicole.
Nicole’s video, which has more than 2.2 million views, claims that you can replicate Sour Patch Kids with nothing more than lime juice and a bag of grapes.
“Healthy Sour Patch Kids. Skip too much processed sugar and save your skin,” she captioned her clip.
Nicole’s “recipe” simply involves cutting open some grapes, then squeezing a bit of lime juice on top. To her, the combo perfectly replicates the sour-sweet adrenaline hit that makes the real candy so famous.
Not every TikTok user agreed though. Many called the hack a “game-changer,” but some remained doubtful.
“i know this does not taste like a sour patch,” one user wrote.
“You did not just compare sour patch and grapes I know you did not,” another added.
So, does the recipe work? In The Know cheffed up our own batch to found out.
What happened when we made ‘healthy’ Sour Patch Kids
Let’s get this out of the way: Grapes will never be Sour Patch Kids. There’s nothing that can replicate the chewy, lip-pursing sensation of cracking open a bag during a movie, basketball game or Zoom meeting (no judgement, please!).
That said, “healthy” Sour Patch Kids get surprisingly close — if you do them right. The first key? Make sure they’re completely frozen, because despite what TikTok says, this hack does not work well at room temperature.
Here’s how it’s done: Freeze the grapes (green or red, we tried both) for about 2-3 hours. Then, pull them out and immediately split each one in half. After that, douse those fellas in lime juice.
It’s probably best to do this in a small bowl. That way, all the extra lime juice spreads evenly, and you can give the whole thing a little stir to spread it.
Then, take a bite and enjoy! For us, the grapes were shockingly close to the real thing — especially the red ones, which were more than sweet enough to make up for the 10,000 grams (estimating here) of missing added sugar.
Ultimately, it’s up to each home candy maker if the recipe really works. It tastes great, and is certainly healthier. Still, being unhealthy is part of what makes candy, well, candy.
