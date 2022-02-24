TikTok is obsessed with these 'life-saving' stretches to help relieve period pains

Photo credit: Getty Images

Anyone who has ever had period pains will tell you, they are absolutely not the vibe. Unfortunately, sometimes they're unavoidable – no matter how many hot water bottles we pile on top of our tummies. But, while we can't eradicate the pain that comes with period cramps altogether, there are some things we can do to help relieve the soreness, as one doctor has taken to TikTok to explain.

Sharing a clip on the social media platform, pelvic floor therapist Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, who goes by the username @scrambledjam, revealed her top top when it comes to relieving period pain... and all you'll need is a yoga mat and a spare five minutes.

Yep, it seems the secret to parting ways with period pain is a good stretch. And thankfully, Dr Jeffrey-Thomas has got a few go-to stretches up her sleeve. First up, the expert advises getting into child's pose, a move that yoga fans will already be familiar with. Demonstrating how to get into position, the doctor says: "Inhale for five seconds letting [the] lower abdomen inflate like you've swallowed a beach ball. Exhale for five to seven seconds."

In the next slide, the pelvic floor therapist moves into pigeon pose followed by cat/cow rotations. Finally, the expert lays on the floor, raising her legs up against a wall. Dr Jeffrey-Thomas advises holding each pose for at least a minute, or more if you're able to.

Clearly, her tip for relieving period pain went down a real treat with TikTokers, who took to the comments section to share their appreciation. "Where were these when I fainted from period pain?" wrote one follower, with another commenting: "Child’s pose hits SO DIFFERENT during a bad cramp."

A third TikToker said, "Just saving lives," with another putting, "This was the best thing ever."

While not everyone has period pains, most women (and people who have periods) will experience them at some point during their menstrual cycle. According to the NHS, other ways to help relieve pain from period cramping include taking painkillers, like paracetamol or ibuprofen. You can also try heating the area with a heat pad or hot water bottle, taking a warm shower/bath or massaging the area with light circular motions.

As for when you should see a GP about your period pains, the NHS advises to get checked out if you're experiencing "severe period pain or your normal pattern of periods changes – for example, if your periods become heavier than usual or irregular."

