TikTok is so obsessed with Glow Recipe’s first-ever sunscreen — it’s already sold out at Sephora

There are two things all beauty lovers know for certain: Always wear daily SPF, and when skin care brand Glow Recipe drops a new product, we (and TikTok) listen.

The beloved K-beauty-inspired brand just released their first foray into the sunscreen game with the Watermelon Glow Niacinimide Sunscreen SPF 50, quickly worming its way into every skin care buff’s hearts and bathroom cabinets.

So, what is it? A sunscreen that feels light and gentle on your skin and leaves no white cast behind — just a dewy, fresh glow.

A true superhero of a product, the gentle chemical and mineral sunscreen (yes, it’s both!) offers broad-spectrum UV protection while quickly hydrating and boosting the skin’s glow. With consistent use, you’ll notice a brightening and evening of the skin tone along with diminished fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and aloe.

While it’s (unfortunately) already sold out at Sephora, you can still click the button below to set an alert whenever they decide to restock the SPF.

As seen in this TikTok video from @lipstickittty below, the sunscreen glides on the skin, blends easily and leaves behind no grease, white cast or irritation. Just glow.

Water-resistant up to 80 minutes, The Glow Recipe sunscreen is both dermatologist tested and ophthalmologist tested and is safe for sensitive skin. The brand also claims that it’s non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic. Check out this truly jaw-dropping before-and-after photo from the brand:

Credit: Glow Recipe

While some users have found that the sunscreen sometimes pills when layered under certain makeup, the reviews have generally been knocking it out of the park.

“I adore this SPF!” wrote one Sephora reviewer. “The finish is the perfect dewy glow without being over the top. It feels nourishing and hydrating to keep my dry skin happy throughout the day.”

If you have a darker skin tone, another reviewer made sure to note that it truly leaves no white cast behind. “This is Black girl-friendly [and leaves] no white cast. I have dehydrated skin so with it being winter this works perfectly but I did have a very shiny nose after a few hours of wearing my mask.”

You can also peep this video from the @glowrecipe TikTok page to watch the sunscreen in action on darker skin.

Finally, one shopper mentioned that it’s also great for their mature skin: “I don’t know about you, but SPF always dries to a white, streaky mess. FINALLY, this lotion got it right. No streaking, a light scent, and it truly feels as soft and buttery as the plain pink juice moisturizer.”

If you’re looking for new sunscreen to add to your rotation that simultaneously offers skin-boosting benefits like smoothing out skin tone and texture, hydration and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles then the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 is your new baby.

