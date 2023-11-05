TikTok Mom Pokes Fun at Her Supermarket-Purchased Minions Cake: 'This Is So Not What I Asked for'

"This is the ugliest f------ thing ever," the mom teased on social media of the themed treat

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Minions

A Minions birthday cake did not live up to one mom's expectations, as she documented in a social media video.

Late last month, TikTok user @babygirls0s0 shared a post on the video-sharing platform, in which she could be seen poking fun at a birthday cake she received from her local grocery store ahead of celebrating her son's birthday.

“Yo, I just picked up my son’s Minion cake from H-E-B and this is the ugliest f------ thing I’ve ever seen,” the woman began in the clip, referring to the Texas-based grocery chain.

"This is so not what I asked for, and his party’s tomorrow. It is totally fixable, and I’m not that picky, so I just took it. But this is the ugliest f------ thing ever," she continued.

The TikToker Mom then detailed what exactly she wanted the dessert to look like, sharing a photograph of a Minions cake from Pinterest that she said she asked the H-E-B worker to replicate.

She noted that she told the employee that she wanted blocks of blue and yellow, but the cake didn't have to be as detailed as the one she found online.

“She even asked me, ‘Do you want it to be ombre to go from blue into yellow?’ and I’m like, ‘No, straight blue, straight yellow,’ ” the mother said.

"It doesn't have to be that fancy," she added, noting that her son would mess the cake up before eating it anyway.

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Minions

Transitioning to show the final cake product that she received from H-E-B, the mom jokingly teased, “What the f--- is this?"

"Where are my swirls? Why is it green?" she continued, highlighting how her requests for the confectionery treat were not met. "What happened to the goggle circles?”

In a statement to PEOPLE, H-E-B said, "At H-E-B, we strive to provide quality products to our customers and to ensure they are satisfied with their purchases."

"We understand the customer’s frustration and apologize for the inconvenience," the company added. "We are working to make things right."

Not long after, the TikTok user shared an update on the cake ordeal, highlighting how she, her fiancé and her mother-in-law reworked the cake.

“It has been highly requested for a cake update. So here it is,” @babygirls0s0 said in a follow-up post. “What we ended up doing is this. Look how pretty this was. And it took two seconds.”

According to the mom, she added a printed Minion topper to the cake and moved the provided ribbon to be placed around the treat, hiding the ombre look.

She also decorated the cake some more by adding“Happy Birthday” toppers and a colorful birthday candle.



