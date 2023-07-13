TikTok’s Mizzy in court again over Wireless Festival appearance

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro aka Mizzy has made a string of court appearances in 2023 (PA)

Tiktok personality ‘Mizzy’ was back in the dock this week after he was pictured being arrested at the Wireless Festival.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, has gained online notoriety for a series of filmed stunts, including invading the homes of strangers, stealing a woman’s dog, and entering the cab of a train.

He was handed a two-year criminal behaviour order in May, banning him from filming members of the public for social media videos without their consent.

It is said O’Garro broke the order on July 7 when he attended the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, when he was filmed dancing in front of the crowd, giving interviews, and ultimately being arrested.

The teenager, from Hackney, appeared at Thames magistrates court on Tuesday, when he was freed on unconditional bail until a hearing on August 2.

According to the charges, he is accused of breaking the Criminal Behaviour Order which banned him from “uploading directly or indirectly any original video content on social media including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube without prior documented consent of the people in that content”.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro - known as ‘Mizzy’ - admitted a public order offence after invading an Overground driver’s cab (Tiktok)

He is also accused of failing to comply with a direction under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 by “failing to leave the locality specified, namely Finsbury Park”.

A court official said no pleas had been entered to the charges.

Last month, O’Garro was fined £130 and ordered to pay £129 in court costs and fees over an incident on an Overground train at Stratford station on April 25.

In footage posted online with the caption “GTA VI in real life” – a reference to video game Grand Theft Auto - O’Garro is seen laughing as another person touches the controls of the train.

He then grabs an in-train phone and says: “Hello, can I call the police, there’s people on the train.”

O’Garro pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing people harassment, alarm or distress.

He is also awaiting a trial over claims he breached the Criminal Behaviour Order just days after it was made with more social media footage.

That case is due to go to trial on August 24.