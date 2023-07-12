Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This may be the chicest makeup organizer TikTok has ever influenced us to buy

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When spring comes, so does spring cleaning — and that means organizing. And if you’re someone with a rather, um, unkept beauty situation (same), you’re probably searching “best pretty makeup organizer skin care amazon” pretty much everywhere.

Obviously, you’re not alone. The TikTok masses have found a makeup storage organizer on Amazon that’s not only cute but super functional. It also comes with a whole lot of extra goodness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the CANITORON Makeup Storage Organizer comes in multiple colors with various accessories, we can’t stop thinking about this midcentury modern one with three pieces. And unlike your standard clear plastic bins, this chic one actually doubles as home decor.

We’ve never been so happy to be influenced.

Amazon CANITORON Makeup Storage Organizer $59 $70 Save $10 with 15% off coupon The large display case features a handle, three shelves, two drawers and an acrylic cover. The organizer also comes with one brush organizer and one lipstick organizer. Save $10 with 15% off coupon $59 at Amazon

Yes, it is on the pricier end — but remember what we said about the extra goodness? The CANITORON Makeup Storage Organizer comes with three separate pieces. The star of the show is the large display case, which features a handle, three shelves, two drawers and an acrylic cover to keep out pesky dust bunnies. You also get one brush organizer and one lipstick organizer.

Amazon reviewers have called out the makeup organizer’s durability and elegance. Thanks to all the nifty drawers and shelves, you can display your aesthetic, bougie products for all to see. Then, of course, you can hide all your lipstick-stained grungy go-to products.

Amazon CANITORON Makeup Storage Organizer $59 $70 Save $10 with 15% off coupon The large display case features a handle, three shelves, two drawers and an acrylic cover. The organizer also comes with one brush organizer and one lipstick organizer. Save $10 with 15% off coupon $59 at Amazon

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

More from In The Know:

TikTok found a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter — and it's $35 cheaper

Literally everyone is moving right now, so here are 6 moving lifesavers under $50 on Amazon

I'm a lifestyle editor, and here are 12 Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping in May

The 5 best passport holders that will keep you organized and prepared as you speed through TSA

The post This may be the chicest makeup organizer TikTok has ever influenced us to buy appeared first on In The Know.