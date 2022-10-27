TikTok’s ”I’m Cold” Makeup Trend Is a Love Letter to Holiday Movie Heroines

TikTok is infamous for making a beauty trend out of a state of being. From "crying makeup" embracing the tears of seasonal depression to the current "I'm Cold" makeup trend storming FYP pages of beauty lovers ahead of the upcoming winter.

The "I'm Cold" makeup trend is TikTok's glamorization version of the glowy, flushed blush-heavy look you often get when the temperatures drop. Created by makeup artist Zoe Kim Kenealy, the look evokes those cheesy Holiday movies where the main character has perfect makeup in a storm blizzard for Christmas. During the winter, we often opt for a matte foundation, which is what the trend is centered around — followed by intentional blush application and a non-drying soft matte lip. For those on the drier side, shimmering setting powder will bring a more glistening effect to bring the look together.

Winter is coming, and TikTok will make sure our glam is on point for the season. Get into more of the "I'm Cold" trend ahead.